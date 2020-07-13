‘AGT’ Preview: The Ninja Twins Show Off Their Synchronized Dance Moves In Final Auditions

The Ninja Twins bring so much energy and fierceness to their audition in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 14 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

The final auditions have arrived, but the talent is still just as memorable as it was when the season first started. The Ninja Twins hit the stage in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new America’s Got Talent. Right away, they certainly bring a spark to the episode.

Their dancing is perfectly synchronized, and their upbeat performance has judge Sofia Vergara smiling right away. She likes what she sees! During their dance-filled performance, the Ninja Twins also show off their rapping skills. Simon Cowell isn’t sure what to think. He might like The Ninja Twins’ performance, but he might hate it. With Simon, you never know!

The Ninja Twins take their audition to a whole new level with their identical outfits. Their jackets are bedazzled with “The Ninja Twins” embroidered in silver on the back. Their audition is unforgettable in more ways than one!

In the July 14 episode, the season 15 auditions conclude with Howie Mandel, Terry Crews, Simon, and Sofia wrapping things up. Heidi Klum is still out sick. Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet previously filled in for Heidi at the judges’ table. Other performers in the July 14 episode include Siena Uremovic, Lightwave Theatre Company, and VOCE NOVA.

Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

The judge cuts will begin July 28. Sofia gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the judge cuts on her Instagram page on June 23. The judges are socially distanced as they watch the performers. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, America’s Got Talent has to take special precautions to make sure their judges, the talent, and the crew are safe. America’s Got Talent season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.