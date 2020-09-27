Heidi Klum’s 7 Hottest Swimsuit Pics On Instagram: Polka Dot Bikini & More

Heidi Klum’s Instagram page is full of tons of sexy shots of the model — including a plethora of swimsuit pics that prove she’s truly looking better than ever!



Things are heating up on Heidi Klum’s Instagram! The model is not shy about posting sexy pictures and videos of herself, and she basically breaks the Internet every time. Amidst photos in gorgeous dresses and loungewear, Heidi often posts pics of herself in swimsuits, as well, and we rounded up some of the sexiest of them all.

The 47-year-old had the Internet buzzing when she rocked a strapless polka dot bikini for a series of pics on Sept. 20. She was joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in the shots. In the first image, most of Heidi’s body was covered by her massive dog, but in the second pic, fans got a full view of her toned and tanned figure. She was makeup-free in the images, and looked relaxed and refreshed while enjoying some quality time with her hubby.

In August, Heidi beat the California heat wave by slipping into a sexy red bikini. She paired the skimpy top with a mesh skirt, and she also wore sunglasses to combat the strong summer sun. She posed for a super sexy photo in the look, and posted it to her page on Aug. 23. For the caption, she wrote the scorching temperature of 91 degrees, and included a fire and sun emoji to show how hot it truly was.

Heidi posted some more pics with Tom back in July, as well. She wore an animal print bikini top and lounged beside her man while he played guitar. While her entire body wasn’t visible in the pics, she still looked beyond gorgeous in the close-up selfies. She kept the caption simple for this series of pics, just including a red heart emoji to show her affection toward her hubby.

While painting in her backyard in July, Heidi also rocked a two-piece bathing suit look. She posed for a photo in front of her easel, with her back facing the camera. Her hair was styled messily as she enjoyed the carefree day at home. Heidi also had paintbrushes stuck in her hair like a true artist!

The bathing suit pics aren’t only for summertime, though! In Nov. 2019, Heidi posted a photo of herself underwater while wearing a string swimsuit. She accessorized the look with some necklaces, and goofed around with Tom and another friend to make the ‘See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” gestures while swimming.

On the same cold weather getaway, she was lifted into the air by Tom while wearing the same bikini. Heidi was all smiles as her husband held her up above the water. “As long as its you and I,” she captioned the photo, along with a red heart emoji. Tom had his face buried in Heidi’s stomach for the steamy bathing suit shot!

Earlier that month, Heidi wore a simple, nude-colored bikini to show off her goofy dance moves by the pool. Once again, Tom and another male friend joined her, but all eyes were on Heidi in the video. She was front-and-center and jumped around to the beat of the music. Not only did she look amazing — but she showed us how to have a good time, too!