Seal Accuses Heidi Klum Of ‘Hidden Agenda’ In Asking To Bring Their Kids To Germany — Court Docs

Seal slammed Heidi Klum’s claim that he only sees their kids ‘sporadically,’ claiming in new court docs that he fears she has a ‘hidden agenda’ in taking their kids to Germany, that could hurt their ‘close bond.’

After Heidi Klum claimed in legal documents that ex-husband Seal‘s time with their children is “sporadic at best,” the singer hit back with a declaration of his own. Seal (real name Henry Samuel) believes that his ex-wife has a “hidden agenda” for wanting to take their four kids — Helene, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 — with her to Germany, he said in court docs filed obtained by HollywoodLife. In his declaration, filed August 19, Seal writes that he’s worried his children will be stuck in Germany for an extended period of time, given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis.

“I believe Heidi has a hidden agenda to move the children to Germany,” Seal says. “Notwithstanding Heidi’s request, if granted, could in effect move the children away from me and their home here in Los Angeles to Germany for what could be an indefinite period of time given the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on this country’s and Germany’s travel restrictions which could change at any time and prevent the children from leaving Germany or entering the United States.

Heidi claimed in her argument that while she and Seal, who divorced in 2014, have joint custody, the children spent the majority of their time with her. “I tried to work this out with Henry directly to no avail,” the America’s Got Talent judge wrote, adding that she has suggested times for Seal to come visit, including at Christmas: “If Henry would like this… he would be able to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so.” Heidi’s docs included a declaration from Helene that she and her siblings would like to go to Germany with their mother.

Seal took umbrage with Heidi’s claim that he doesn’t spend time with his kids, writing in his declaration, “I have always shared a close bond with our children. I try to spend as much time as possible with our children when I am not working (including touring prior to the pandemic). Although I do not have a regular custodial schedule with the children, I have made it a point to be as involved in the children’s lives as I can.” He added that he fears them leaving for Europe could have a “permanent impact” on that bond.

He goes on to claim in the docs that Heidi allegedly makes it “difficult” to see their kids. “Heidi is a celebrity and a German national and I am concerned that if she is allowed to take the children to Germany, she may unilaterally decide not to return them to the United States.”