Heidi Klum Shames Ex Seal In Court Docs As He Tries To Stop Family’s Germany Trip: Claims He Barely Sees Them

Heidi Klum, who is a judge & host on ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ has asked for an emergency hearing to take her 4 children to the European country when production resumes.

Heidi Klum, 47, and ex-husband Seal, 57, appear to have entered a legal disagreement about the model traveling with their four children Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13 and Lou, 10, to her home country of Germany. The Germany’s Next Topmodel host has alleged that the singer’s “time” with their kids is “sporadic at best” in legal declaration documents obtained by People magazine. Heidi explains in the documents that she and Seal, who she divorced in Oct. 2014, share joint custody — but that the kids spend the majority of time with her.

Specifically, the America’s Got Talent judge has requested an emergency court hearing pertaining to travel with the children to Germany when production on the competition-based reality series, which is entering season 16, resumes. Typically, the series has filmed in Los Angeles, however, is moving to Germany due to travel restrictions for the crew around COVID-19. Seal, who was born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, “has not yet approved of this trip,” Heidi alleges, noting that she is “well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States.”

“I tried to work this out with Henry directly to no avail,” the lingerie designer who married Tom Kaulitz, 30, in 2019 claimed, also alleging that the four children have expressed they would love to join her in Germany and not remain in Los Angeles. “It could not possibly be in their best interests,” the documents say, pertaining to the four children staying at her California home while she is in Germany. 16-year-old Leni also wrote a declaration expressing that she and her siblings would like to join their mother in Germany.

Heidi also suggested various times and opportunities for Seal, who is a British passport holder, to see their kids in Europe. “There will be a three-week break for the Christmas holidays,” the documents explain, with Heidi offering “to agree that Henry spend the Christmas break with them again this year so that the children can be with their father during this time, if Henry would like this…he would be able to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Seal and Heidi Klum’s reps for comment, but has not heard back as of publishing time.