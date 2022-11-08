Kylie Jenner Shares Risque Selfie In Nude Bra Before Dressing For CFDA Awards: Photos

Kylie Jenner rocked nothing but a skin-colored bra before stepping out in an old Hollywood style dress for the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday!

November 8, 2022 11:12PM EST
Kylie Jenner
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is just like everyone…on the inside! The makeup maven, 25, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 8, (election day, of course) to share a snap of what’s underneath while getting ready for the CFDA Fashion Awards looks like. In the fourth pic of the photo collection, which you can SEE HERE, Kylie stood in a doorway as she wore nothing more than a nude-colored, perfectly form fitting bra and matching thong underwear. The mother of two struck an expert pose in what appeared to be a hotel room, with her hair done in sculpted, wet-look curls on her forehead and her makeup glam on point. In another pic, she was seen in a simple white robe showing off her glowing skin, and in yet another couple of snaps she sat in the makeup chair in the same luxurious white robe. “Business as usual,” her blasé expression seemed to say. “Not over this glam,” she quipped in the caption.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock )

Plenty of Kylie’s whopping 372 million followers were thrilled with the BTS pics, and took to the comments section to fawn over the reality TV icon.  “You have the best team,” commented a follower, while another wrote, “You are so beautiful Kylie I love you.” “The ultimate beauty queen!” wrote a third. Others stated the obvious. “ALWAYS the best GLAM!!” penned yet another follower.

Still others wanted details on the bra — quite possibly from big sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line. “But wait, what bra is that? I need it in my life lol,” they wrote. Kylie went on that evening (Monday, November 7) to make a regal appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. The brunette beauty rocked a sheer, one-shoulder top with a plunging black velvet skirt with a dramatic slit.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner at the CFDA Awards on Nov 7 in New York (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock )

She gave off old glamour vibes with a modern edge with her sculpted curl updo, gorgeous jewelry, and classic stiletto pumps as well. The look followed a stunning recreation of both Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, and The Bride of Frankenstein for Halloween. The fashion icon appeared at the high-profile event with sisters Kim, 42, Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Kendall Jenner, 27, and her mom Kris Jenner, 67.

