Chelsea Handler, Brooke Shields & More Model Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Bras In New Campaign: Photos

The latest SKIMS bra campaign featured tons of celebrities including Chelsea Handler & Brooke Shields who looked flawless in nude undergarments.

September 20, 2022 12:15PM EDT
Image Credit: Vanessa Beecroft/Skims

Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand, SKIMS, is always coming out with new campaigns that feature diverse models and the latest bra campaign is no different. The campaign stars celebrities including Chelsea Handler, Brooke Shields, Becky G, and Juliette Lewis just to name four of the 50 women featured in the shoot.

Chelsea Handler looked stunning in a new SKIMS bra campaign. (Vanessa Beecroft/Skims)
Chelsea Handler rocked a nude bra & a matching seamless thong for the campaign. (Vanessa Beecroft/Skims)

In the photos, Chelsea looked stunning when she wore a nude plunging bra with a matching high-rise seamless thong. The bra and underwear blended in perfectly with her skin tone and she had her blonde hair down and naturally straight with minimal makeup other than a cat-eye and lashes.

Brooke Shields slayed in a plunging nude bra & high-waisted underwear. (Vanessa Beecroft/Skims)
In another photo, Brooke Shields wore a brown bra with high-waisted shapewear stockings. (Vanessa Beecroft/Skims)

As for Brooke, she looked stunning in two different looks. Her first look was a nude balconette bra with matching high-rise underwear. The plunging bra showed off ample cleavage while her hair was done in super fluffy and voluminous curls. In another photo, she rocked a dark brown V-neck bra with high-waisted stockings that were cinched in around the tummy and waist. She looked gorgeous with a smokey eye, contour, and curls.

Becky G slayed in this plunging nude bra for the campaign. (Vanessa Beecroft/Skims)
Cassie looked super sexy in a sheer black bra. (Vanessa Beecroft/Skims)

Another one of our favorite looks came from Juliette who wore a seamless nude cropped bra that could pass as a tank top or bralette. She had her dark brown hair down and straight while parted in the middle with voluminous lashes. Becky G showed off ample cleavage in a nude bra with matching high-waisted shapewear while Cassie looked extremely sexy in a sheer black mesh balconette bra with her long hair in curls behind her.

Juliette Lewis wore a cropped, seamless nude bralette for the SKIMS campaign. (Vanessa Beecroft/Skims)

The campaign features 50 women from all walks of life and aside from celebrities, it also includes McDonald’s Servers nurses, mechanics, and CEOs. Kim gushed about the new campaign, “We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident. This is SKIMS biggest campaign yet, and I couldn’t be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life. Confidence starts within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality.”

