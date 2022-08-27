Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Micro Satin Crop Top & Bikini Bottom For Sexy SKIMS Drop: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked drop dead gorgeous in her latest SKIMS campaign. The 41-year-old modeled a purple crop top and low rise bikini style bottom as she announced the new Stretch Satin collection, set to drop on Aug. 30. She looked more fit than ever as she showed off her toned abs and body in the photo, proving her fitness and diet routine is more than paying off. Kim has shared several photos hitting the gym (in a bikini no less) as of late, and also admitted to trimming down earlier this year to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s dress at the Met Gala.

“Get ready to get everyone’s attention in our new lineup of glossy intimates and foundations made of super silky, luxe satin that hugs your curves,” the caption read, noting that fans can “join the waitlist.” In the snap, taken by photographer Donna Trope (who also shot the SKIMS Swim, Icons, and SKIMS x Fendi campaigns), Kim sported the Scoop Neck Bralette and Butterfly Thong, both in the amethyst “Armor” shade. Other items from the teaser include a bustier style top, as well as a Victorian inspired bustier bodysuit.

As expected, the recently single star (she recently split from Pete Davidson after nine months) glam was also on point. Kim swapped out her blonde locks for a short icy bob, channeling a futuristic vibe for the shoot. She opted for a heavy mascara look, defining her lengthy lashes, as well as her signature nude lipstick. While there’s no word on when she plans to relaunch KKW Beauty (her makeup line known for her signature neutrals), Kim’s complexion was glowing regardless thanks to her newly released nine-step SKKN by Kim routine.

Followers of SKIMS were loving Kim’s latest pic, and left plenty of supportive comments. “You’re killing it Kim!” one fan wrote. “Giving me ’90s Victoria’s Secret vibes,” another penned, while a third noted they “loved” her unique hair color for the photoshoot. As usual, many begged The Kardashians on Hulu star to please “re-stock” some of her often sold-out, best selling items, including her bodysuits, cotton collection t-shirts and flirty “Romance” line.