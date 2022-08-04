Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her New ‘Athlete’ Body After Lowering Body Fat To 18%

Kim Kardashian is more fit than ever! The 41-year-old reality icon revealed she went from 124 Lbs to 114 Lbs in just over a year.

By:
August 4, 2022 7:07PM EDT
View gallery
Kim Kardashian shows off her figure in a stylish all white dress and stuns while looking inside at the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening night in Montreal Canada. Kim was spotted checking out the one of a kind designer pieces inside the various showrooms and was joined by a friend also who she left the event with in the sub zero temperatures outside in the snow. Dress ? Thierry Mugler Vintage Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5067745 260219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - For Germany Call for price - Backstage at the Haute-Couture F/W 2022-2023 "Balenciaga" fashion show in Paris. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Kardashian sister gets dressed up in a show-stopping leather-look ahead of her sister Khloe's birthday celebrations. Shot on June 27, 2022. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: HAKOP-A / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian is over the moon about her new “athlete” body. The Kardashians star, 41, revealed that she took a test to measure both her body fat percentage as well as bone density, putting her in the same category as pro sports players. Per the August 3 test, Kim’s body fat percentage went from 25% in May 2021 to 18.8% now. Beyond that, she revealed her weight moved down to 114.7 pounds from 124.2 pounds in May 2021.

The SKKN by Kim founder garnered headlines after her speedy body transformation in advance of the May 2022 Met Gala. In order to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress from 1982, she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to squeeze into the gown, which was on loan from the Ripley’s! Believe It Or Not museum in Orlando, Florida just for the night.

Kim Kardashian rocks a crop top and silver leggings. (Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

“I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict,” she told Vogue at the event, revealing she cut all sugars, worked twice a day and wore a sauna suit to get into the legendary gown. The dress was a perfect fit but still didn’t quite close at the back, which Kim covered up with a white fur jacket. She also went through a painful transformation to take her hair blonde from black to channel the late Hollywood legend.

After the backlash, she clapped back at haters by comparing her weight loss to actors who transform for film roles. “I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” she told The New York Times. “To me, it was like, ‘Okay, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renee Zellweger gained weight for a role in [Bridget Jones’ Diary]. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?’” she explained.

Just after revealing her body fat and bone density, Kim posted a photo from a Morpheus laser treatment by friend Dr. Ashkan Ghavami. “Game changer,” she said, explaining that the machine “tightens” her stomach. “I think this is my fave laser, it’s painful but I love it,” she added.

More From Our Partners

ad