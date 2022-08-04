Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her New ‘Athlete’ Body After Lowering Body Fat To 18%

Kim Kardashian is over the moon about her new “athlete” body. The Kardashians star, 41, revealed that she took a test to measure both her body fat percentage as well as bone density, putting her in the same category as pro sports players. Per the August 3 test, Kim’s body fat percentage went from 25% in May 2021 to 18.8% now. Beyond that, she revealed her weight moved down to 114.7 pounds from 124.2 pounds in May 2021.

The SKKN by Kim founder garnered headlines after her speedy body transformation in advance of the May 2022 Met Gala. In order to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress from 1982, she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to squeeze into the gown, which was on loan from the Ripley’s! Believe It Or Not museum in Orlando, Florida just for the night.

“I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict,” she told Vogue at the event, revealing she cut all sugars, worked twice a day and wore a sauna suit to get into the legendary gown. The dress was a perfect fit but still didn’t quite close at the back, which Kim covered up with a white fur jacket. She also went through a painful transformation to take her hair blonde from black to channel the late Hollywood legend.

After the backlash, she clapped back at haters by comparing her weight loss to actors who transform for film roles. “I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” she told The New York Times. “To me, it was like, ‘Okay, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renee Zellweger gained weight for a role in [Bridget Jones’ Diary]. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?’” she explained.

Just after revealing her body fat and bone density, Kim posted a photo from a Morpheus laser treatment by friend Dr. Ashkan Ghavami. “Game changer,” she said, explaining that the machine “tightens” her stomach. “I think this is my fave laser, it’s painful but I love it,” she added.