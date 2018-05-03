Kylie Jenner Fans Start Wild Theory That Her Bodyguard Is Stormi’s Real Father, Not Travis Scott

There’s a new fan conspiracy theory that Stormi Webster’s dad is actually Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard, and TBH… we can’t unsee these comparison photos.

Another day, another Kar-Jenner Konspiracy Theory. This time around, fans are convinced that Stormi Webster‘s dad isn’t actually Travis Scott. But they’re not going into Tyga territory either – instead, they think that Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard is the father. After the Internet got ahold of a photo of her security guard, Tim Chung, they immediately began comparing his likeness to Stormi’s. “So y’all are going to tell me I’m the only one who sees something odd about Kylie’s baby and her bodyguard? Ok…” one person captioned a photo of the baby, Travis and the security guard. “I’ve never been more convinced by a theory!! Kylie Jenner’s baby. Is the bodyguards baby. Kris is up to something!” someone else tweeted.

Not going to lie, up until this moment I didn’t even know what the 20-year-old’s security guard’s name was, nevermind what he looked like. But after checking out what Twitter came up with, I can see where fans are coming from. I don’t necessarily believe it, but hey, Kris Jenner really can work some magic when it comes to her family. In fact, the momager even got a few shout outs of her own in relation to this theory. “Kris is somewhere yelling on the phone about getting all mentions of Kylie and her bodyguard brought down right about now lol,” one fan tweeted.

Kylie Jenner’s baby is her bodyguard’s, change my mind. pic.twitter.com/Gkea1q7jFn — mckauley delonjay (@mckooley) May 2, 2018

IS STORMI KYLIE’S BODYGUARD’S BABY YES OR NO pic.twitter.com/85OQ4zDAkD — Alondra T (@alondratobias) May 3, 2018

Here’s the thing though: the baby’s birth certificate has already been released. Does it say Tim Chung is the father? No. It clearly shows Travis’ real name (Jacques Webster) in the place where it lists who the child’s dad is. So yeah, this conspiracy is probably more fiction than fact, but nice try Twitter.