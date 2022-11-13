Kylie Jenner Stuns In Backless Gown With High Slit For Baby2Baby Gala With Kim: Photos

Kylie Jenner confidently posed on the red carpet of the star-studded Los Angeles event in the black ensemble on Saturday night.

By:
November 13, 2022 11:36AM EST
Kylie Jenner
View gallery
2022 Baby2Baby Gala. 12 Nov 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA917384_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
2022 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, CA on November 12, 2022. 12 Nov 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA917406_063.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lori Harvey Baby2Baby Gala, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner was a sight for sore eyes on the night of Nov. 12! The 25-year-old reality star attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, CA with her sister Kim Kardashian, 42, and wore an incredible black backless gown that included a high slit. The cut-out ensemble also included a sheer bottom and she paired it with black strappy heels as her hair was pulled back.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie at the Baby2Baby Gala. (

The beauty‘s epic look didn’t stop there though. She accessorized with silver earrings and flaunted a face full of flattering makeup, which included mauve lipstick and slightly dark eyeshadow. She also rocked long nails and confidently posed on the red carpet of the event in her fashionable outfit.

Kylie Jenner
Another epic photo of Kylie at the event. (Shutterstock)

Kylie’s appearance at the gala was in support of Kim, who received this year’s Giving Tree Award, which is given out to a superstar mother who has made a positive difference to the Baby2Baby organization and mothers everywhere every year. Kim also looked incredible in a long-sleeved pink gown that included cut-outs in the front and pink heels. She had her blonde hair pulled back with one strand hanging loose on one side of her face and carried a matching tiny purse.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian
Kylie with Kim at the gala. (Shutterstock)

In addition to posing separately, the siblings posed on the red carpet together and got a lot of attention. Mindy Kaling hosted the event and Tyler Perry reportedly presented Kim with her special honor. “Kim’s decade-long support of Baby2Baby, personally, and through her companies SKIMS and KKW Beauty, has been instrumental to the growth of the organization,” the Baby2Baby Instagram account posted before the gala. They also later posted a photo of Kim from the fun night and wrote that they were “proud to honor” her.

Despite their big impact, Kim and Kylie weren’t the only familiar faces at the gala. The popular bash brought out many other celebs, including Ciara, Olivia WildeZooey Deschanel, while Diddy also reportedly performed. The organization also has many celebrity board members, including Nicole Richie, Jessica Alba, Rachel Zoe, Kelly Rowland and Julie Bowen.

