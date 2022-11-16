Kylie Jenner Slays In Sexy Sheer Catsuit At Mugler Exhibition Opening In NYC: Photos

Kylie Jenner absolutely slayed the opening of the Mugler Exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Nov. 15, when she wore a completely see-through, skintight black catsuit. The 25-year-old arrived wearing an oversized white satin cape coat on top of her one-piece at the event.

Kylie posted a slideshow of photos from the event and in one photo, she stood with her back against a wall while wearing a tight black catsuit. The one-piece turtleneck was completely sheer and had lines all over it. Under the suit, you could see her high-waisted thong and she chose not to wear a bra underneath, as she covered her chest with her arms.

As for her glam, she had her black hair down in waves while two space buns and bangs completed her hairstyle. A super sultry smokey eye with thick black cat-eye liner and a dark red lip tied her look together.

Kylie captioned the slideshow, “Wowow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum. such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history. thank you to the mugler team and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it’s there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler.”

Kylie has been in NYC for Mugler all week and aside from this look, she also wore a stunning, plunging black strapless corset dress that revealed ample cleavage. The corset cinched in her tiny waist while the rest of the dress hugged her curves and ended in a feather and sequin-covered hem. She topped her look off with a massive diamond headpiece and a pair of black satin elbow-length gloves with feather trim on the ends.