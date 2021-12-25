KarJenner Kids Visited By Santa At ‘Scaled Back’ Christmas Eve Party: See Sweet Video

Santa visited the KarJenner kids early! The jolly old fella took a trip to the low-key family Christmas Eve, & the video of all the cousins greeting him is adorable!

The Kardashian-Jenner kiddos had a last-minute chance to tell Santa want they wanted for Christmas when he surprised the youngins at the ‘scaled back’ KarJenner Christmas Eve party. Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable video in her Instagram Stories showing Saint West, Chicago West, Stormi Webster and her daughter True Thompson following Santa through the festive home. Mr. Kringle himself shakes his jingle bells as the kids trail behind him screaming ‘Santa!’ in the cute vid.

Saint hilariously follows Santa with his iPad in hand and his sister, Chicago, followed close by in a bright pink velvet dress and her hair in twin buns and a zig-zag part. Fans were given one of their only glimpses of Stormi from the night, as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have continued to keep a low profile since the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival. Stormi looked adorable in a little leather dress and she wore a mask while trailing along with her cousins before turning around and running out of frame.

True matched her mommy in a silver sparkling dress, which Khloe showed off further in another IG story. Koko posed behind True in a mirror selfie video and the mother-daughter duo danced to Kelly Clarkson’s rendition of “Underneath The Tree.” “What do you want to say?” Khloe asks her 3-year-old, who replies in a deep voice something incoherent which makes her mom laugh. However, as True trailed Santa, it was clear she was calling his name, before she turned around and cheered “Santa!” jumping up and down to her mom.

The evening differs from the KarJenner’s usual extravagant Christmas Eve event, which has sadly been cancelled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TMZ reported yesterday that the family decided to hold off on the annual bash and keep it low-key with just family and the grandkids.