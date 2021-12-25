Kendall Jenner Sips Wine & Lounges In An Elegant Black Gown At KarJenner Family Christmas Eve: Pics

Kendall Jenner proved she’s the queen of holiday fashion with her absolutely stunning look for the scaled back KarJenner Christmas Eve party.

As always, Kendall totally stole the show with her incredible look at the party, giving off ‘rich aunt vibes,’ as some fans noted. The gorgeous model looked incredible in her festive look for the evening. She wore a sleek and chic black gown with a mermaid cut that hugged her curves until it splayed out in a massive skirt. The glamorous dress was reminiscent of Jackie O and Princess Diana days of extreme elegance. The supermodel had her hair styled in a sleek middle-part ponytail, and looked beyond stunning. She lounged on the couch and sipped red wine while donning to gorgeous look — absolute goals.

The 26-year-old was joined by only her family members for the annual bash, as it was ‘scaled back’ for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, we were hoping for a resurgence in the annual KarJenner bash, but with cases surging once again, the family announced they would be keeping it low-key. Despite that, their outfits were still extravagant!

Although Kendall seemingly made a solo appearance at the Christmas Eve party, she’s currently in a happy relationship with basketball player Devin Booker. The two have been going strong for more than a year now. They were first linked at the end of April 2020 when they documented a road trip that they took with friends on social media. After spending time together amidst the coronavirus quarantine, their relationship developed into more. In June 2021, they revealed on social media that they were celebrating their one year anniversary.

While most of Kendall’s family members don’t shy away from flaunting their relationships and personal lives on television and social media, Kendall is much more reserved when it comes to opening up about her private life. While she isn’t hiding the fact that she’s in a happy relationship with Devin, she doesn’t often share much from their private time together. However, on Devin’s 25th birthday in October, she posted a cute photo of them together with the caption, “Happy Birthday best friend,” along with a heart, on her Instagram Story. Devin also celebrated Kendall’s birthday on social media in November, writing, “Most beautiful woman,” along with photos of the pair.