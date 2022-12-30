Why Miley Cyrus Was ‘Inspired’ To Invite BF Maxx Morando’s Band To Play On NYE Special (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus invited her boyfriend Maxx Morando’s band Liily to perform on her New Year’s Eve special on NBC on Saturday. Sources close to the singer, 30, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s excited to celebrate the holiday with her beau, 24, for the second time, but she’s even more glad to show her feelings for him by putting his band on the big show.

One insider revealed that over a year into their relationship that Maxx and Miley are “the best of friends,” and that they’re “in it for the long haul.” They also said the “Wrecking Ball” popstar was a key part of getting his band involved in the big show, because of their shared love of music. “Miley insisted that Maxx’s band perform at her NYE special and this was not something up for debate. Music is what bonds them together and they love nothing more than creating beautiful sounds when it is just the two of them,” they said. “She is inspired by him and they have helped each other grow as musicians and as people in general.”

Another source also said that the couple is looking forward to Maxx and Liily being “part of the show” for their second NYE together. The insider said that Miley wanted to show her feelings for the drummer and show she believes in the indie rockers. “It’s a very big deal that Miley’s invited him to join the line-up, she’s doing him and his band such a solid. She wouldn’t do it if she didn’t believe in their talent, she thinks Maxx is massively talented,” they said. “But it’s also a very clear sign that she’s super serious about this guy. This is a very public declaration of her feelings for him, it’s significant.”

Miley will be hosting her NYE special on NBC alongside her godmother Dolly Parton. Besides Liily and Dolly, the show will feature performances by Fletcher, Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd, as well as comedians Sarah Silverman and Chloe Fineman, per Billboard. Sources also previously revealed to HL that Miley invited her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus and their partners to join her for the NYE special.