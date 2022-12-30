Why Miley Cyrus Was ‘Inspired’ To Invite BF Maxx Morando’s Band To Play On NYE Special (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus will welcome Lilly as one of the performers on her NYE special. Insiders revealed that she's showing how 'serious' she is with him.

By:
, ,
Reading Time: 2 minute
December 30, 2022 7:00PM EST
miley cyrus, maxx morando
View gallery
Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sao Paulo, BRAZIL - Miley Cyrus on stage during her special Lollapolooza concert she dedicates to late Foo Fighters drummer and friend, Taylor Hawkins. Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram story Friday night (March 25) to share a touching tribute to friend and legendary Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, whose death was announced just a few hours prior. She shared a smiling photo of Hawkins with the caption: “This is how I’ll always remember you… My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins.” Pictured: Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: DESI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pop star Miley Cyrus is accompanied by her boyfriend Maxx Morando, mother Tish Cyrus, and sister Brandi Cyrus at her performance during the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles.Pictured: Miley CyrusBACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus invited her boyfriend Maxx Morando’s band Liily to perform on her New Year’s Eve special on NBC on Saturday. Sources close to the singer, 30, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s excited to celebrate the holiday with her beau, 24, for the second time, but she’s even more glad to show her feelings for him by putting his band on the big show.

One insider revealed that over a year into their relationship that Maxx and Miley are “the best of friends,” and that they’re “in it for the long haul.” They also said the “Wrecking Ball” popstar was a key part of getting his band involved in the big show, because of their shared love of music. “Miley insisted that Maxx’s band perform at her NYE special and this was not something up for debate. Music is what bonds them together and they love nothing more than creating beautiful sounds when it is just the two of them,” they said. “She is inspired by him and they have helped each other grow as musicians and as people in general.”

Miley and Maxx have been dating for a year. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Another source also said that the couple is looking forward to Maxx and Liily being “part of the show” for their second NYE together. The insider said that Miley wanted to show her feelings for the drummer and show she believes in the indie rockers. “It’s a very big deal that Miley’s invited him to join the line-up, she’s doing him and his band such a solid. She wouldn’t do it if she didn’t believe in their talent, she thinks Maxx is massively talented,” they said. “But it’s also a very clear sign that she’s super serious about this guy. This is a very public declaration of her feelings for him, it’s significant.”

Miley will be hosting her NYE special on NBC alongside her godmother Dolly Parton. Besides Liily and Dolly, the show will feature performances by Fletcher, Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd, as well as comedians Sarah Silverman and Chloe Fineman, per BillboardSources also previously revealed to HL that Miley invited her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus and their partners to join her for the NYE special.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad