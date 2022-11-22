Miley Cyrus’ Romantic History: Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth, Ex-Girlfriends & Who She’s Dating Now



Miley Cyrus may have been famous all her life, but she’s made it clear she’s not a little girl anymore. While the “Wrecking Ball” songstress, 30, started as a tween star on Disney, she’s grown up into a confident, empowered woman with a no-BS attitude towards sex and relationships.

Still, dating in the spotlight hasn’t been easy for the Hannah Montana star. Everything from her teen flings, to her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, her rebounds, and her sexuality has been endlessly dissected by fans. But now that she’s with musician Maxx Morando, the star has decided to be more private than ever.

While she’s keeping quiet about her current relationship, Miley has opened up about what she wants in a partner in the past. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said during a December 2020 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Want to know more about Miley Cyrus’ love life? Learn everything about her romantic history and her dating philosophy, right here.

Her Boyfriend In 2022

Maxx Morando

The singer and the drummer set off relationship rumors after spending New Years Eve 2022 together. Since they’ve been getting to know each other away from the spotlight.

Unlike many of Miley’s other relationships, the star has managed to keep things with Maxx private. According to insiders, the star thinks this has been their key to success. “She has had her fair share of relationship problems and she believes that the reason was that all her past romances were in the spotlight,” a source close to Miley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2022.

“Miley and Maxx do not like being tabloid fodder,” the source continued. “They prefer keeping their relationship intimate and private and this is why it has lasted. They are very serious and committed to each other. She feels they are soul partners. He is like no other partner she’s ever had. He is androgynous in style and they both have so much influence on each other’s personal style – in clothes, music, and art. He is romantic and sweet, yet edgy and unpredictable.”

“Most importantly, Maxx makes Miley laugh and that is the key to any solid relationship is laughter,” the insider added. “He doesn’t allow her to take herself too seriously and brings her down to the ground. Tish [Miley’s mother] loves Maxx, as does the rest of her family.”

Past Boyfriends & Girlfriends

Nick Jonas

Miley’s first major romance was with her fellow Disney Channel star Nick Jonas. The two officially met in June 2006 and their young love blossomed in the months ahead. Nick and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, even opened for Miley during her Best Of Both Worlds tour between 2007-2008. The romance between the two didn’t last too long, though. By 2007, Miley and Nick went their separate ways, and it wasn’t until they broke up that fans learned that the two had been a low-key item.

Justin Gaston

Following her relationship with the Jonas Brothers frontman, Miley started dating Justin Gaston. Miley, who was then 16 years old, met Justin, then 20 years old, in early autumn 2008 when Justin was a contestant on Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus‘, show Nashville Star. The two were together for nine months before going their separate ways in June 2009. After their split, Miley flew to Georgia to begin filming The Last Song, where she met the next person on our list!

Liam Hemsworth

While filming The Last Song, Miley and her co-star, Liam Hemsworth, quietly began dating. By the time the film premiered in March 2010, the two walked the red carpet together as a couple. After a few years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in June 2012. Unfortunately, the pair called it quits in September 2013. But this wouldn’t be the last time that fans would see the couple together.

Dating Around

During her initial break with Liam, Miley played the field. Shortly after, The Last Song couple’s split, Miley was linked to producer Mike Will Made It, as well as Patrick Schwarzenegger, whom she dated in 2014. She was also linked to Stella Maxwell in 2015.

Talking about her free-love approach with Paper magazine in 2015, Miley revealed she was “pansexual.” “I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn’t involve an animal and everyone is of age,” she said. “Everything that’s legal, I’m down with. Yo, I’m down with any adult — anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me.”

Liam & Miley’s Marriage

Miley rekindled her romance with Liam in late 2018. Not long after, the pair found themselves in crisis when their Malibu home was destroyed by wildfires in Nov. 2018. The pair decided to rush their “I do’s” and were wed one month later in a small ceremony in Nashville on December 23. Though fans were so happy to see the two finally together, their marriage would not last long.

By August 2019, Liam and Miley’s relationship was officially done for good. The pair moved ahead with divorce proceedings, which were finalized in January 2020. The star would later call her marriage to the actor a “f****** disaster” while on stage during Lollapolooza 2022, according to Complex.

Kaitlynn Carter

Between August and September 2019, Miley was in a highly-publicized relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. The two, who had been friends for a number of years, were spotted kissing on a yacht during an Italy vacation just as news of Miley’s split became public. The former couple was often seen out and about, and Kaitlynn was even by Miley’s side at the 2019 MTV VMAs. The two went their separate ways by September, and Kaitlynn opened up about the relationship in an incredibly vulnerable essay that she penned in November 2019.

“I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her,” Kaitlynn shared. “It just happened,” she confessed, adding, “and it felt exactly right. Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense.”

Cody Simpson

Once Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship was over, she began dating Aussie singer Cody Simpson in October 2019. The former couple was not shy about showing their affection on social media, and often posed for a number of photos for their respective Instagram accounts. Throughout their 10-month relationship, Cody was incredibly supportive of Miley, and their romance truly seemed to blossom before fans’ eyes.

Sadly, the two went their separate ways by the end of the 2020 summer, with Miley confirming the news during an Instagram Live session with fans. “Today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” she shared during the August 13 session.

“Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week, we’re out, hanging out and getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”