Cody Simpson Shows Love To Miley Cyrus & New Single Hours After She Confirms Their Split: See Message

Emily Selleck
Cody Simpson has congratulated his ex Miley Cyrus on her new single ‘Midnight Sky’, after the couple split following a whirlwind romance.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, have called it quits — but there’s no bad blood! The Aussie crooner took to his Instagram Story after she dropped her new single “Midnight Sky” on August 14, and congratulated her on the song. “So proud of you. Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!” he wrote. It came just a few hours after Miley held an Instagram Live session and confirmed her split from Cody. “Today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” she began.

The former Disney Channel star added, “But, right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week, we’re out, hanging out and getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

This split came as a major shock to fans of the duo, mainly because they’ve been inseparable while quarantined together in Los Angeles. Just 12 days before the breakup report surfaced, Cody declared that he’s “in love” with his “best friend” alongside a photo of Miley. They even appeared super happy about a month ago, when they filmed a couple’s dance video that went viral on TikTok.

Nevertheless, Miley is speaking her truth, and recently opened up about her relationship with longtime beau Liam Hemsworth, when she sat down with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper. “At first when I got out of my long time relationship and it didn’t work…that was really, like, traumatizing,” Miley confessed. However, her perspective has since changed. “Now I’m in a place where I look at it and love it and respect it,” she revealed. The singer also reflected even more on her decade-long romance with Liam, whom she met on the set of their movie The Last Song in 2009. “The relationship I had for 10 years was an amazing time of my life.”