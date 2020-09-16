Exclusive
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson: Why They'll Remain 'Forever Friends' Despite Split One Month Ago

Former couple Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson broke up in the summer after a 10-month whirlwind romance, but there’s no bad blood between the duo.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, may have called it quits after 10 months of dating, but the pair are likely to stay friends. The “Midnight Sky” singer posted a new snap of herself rocking activewear in the gym, and a source close to the Aussie crooner revealed how he’s been feeling post-breakup, roughly one month ago. “Cody thinks Miley looks fantastic as always, but that’s nothing new because he’s always thought she looks phenomenal,” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “One of the things that attracted him so much to her was her confidence and the way she carried herself. To him, that’s what made her even sexier than just her looks and that didn’t go away just because they broke up.”

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson split in the summer of 2020. Image: BACKGRID

The source added that the pair have stayed in touch. “They have kept in touch since splitting and of course he reached out when Mammie [Miley’s grandmother] died. They really have handled their break up with complete maturity and they’re still on great terms.” A second insider, close with both Miley and Cody, said the duo were forever friends.

“Cody loves Miley. He has a piece of her heart constantly. They are forever friends and forever connected. The break up wasn’t as final as Liam Hemsworth and they are still happy with each other as people and they will continue to talk to each other and hang out again. They have each other’s back and Cody is always there for Miley whenever she needs it.”

Miley and Cody have stayed in touch after their break up. Image: MEGA
While Miley has been hitting the gym, amid the success of her latest single, a source close to the Aussie singer revealed he’s also been “pushing himself” while working out. “Miley isn’t the only one training hard. Working out is something they used to do together daily so he’s really happy that they’re both staying on track,” the insider told HL. “He’s the first one to say how hot Miley is, that hasn’t changed just because they broke up, he’s not bitter at all. He still thinks Miley is the greatest and only wants the best for her so he’s happy to see she’s feeling herself.”