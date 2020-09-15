Miley Cyrus Rocks Spandex Shorts To Show Off Results Of Her Recent Workouts After Cody Simpson Split

Miley Cyrus has seriously been at work in the gym! The singer took to her Instagram Story to show off the results of her exercise regimen, and was ready to head into Monday and ‘get it!’

Miley Cyrus has gone out of the studio and into the gym in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, September 14, the “Midnight Sky” singer, 27, took to her Instagram Story with a new photo, featuring the starlet sporting a white crop top and spandex bike shorts with New Balance sneakers in the gym. Miley looked so incredibly confident, telling her fans, “had a f**kin’ weekend now…It’s Mon-YAY let’s get it!”

The new snap comes roughly one month after Miley and Cody Simpson, 23, broke-up following a 10-month romance. The former Disney darling shared the news with her fans and was completely honest about the circumstances of their split. “Today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” Miley began her Instagram Live on August 13.

“But, right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week, we’re out, hanging out and getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

As Miley mentioned in her statement, she and Cody have always been close, and her ex even showed his support for the singer when he congratulated her for her new work on his own Instagram Story. “So proud of you. Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!” The two have a relationship that spans years, as Miley noted, which means that they could rekindle their romance in the future.

“No one including Cody and Miley would be surprised if they got back together,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It would probably be after Covid and the restrictions become a little more relaxed because one of the stresses they did have was being around each other too much. But there is an attraction that still lies between them.”

Prior to dating Cody, Miley was in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter as her marriage to Liam Hemsworth came to an end. Cody and Miley had been quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout their time together, they posted a slew of sweet photos and videos in which they shared their love with the world.