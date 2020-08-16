Cody Simpson ‘Might Get Another’ Chance At Miley Cyrus’ Heart After Their Breakup

There might be some hope in the future for Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus to reunite after the former couple’s shocking split.

Breakup to makeup… already? Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson surprised everyone when it was revealed that the attractive duo had gone their separate ways after only 10 months of dating. A source for HollywoodLife revealed that they are “still friends” regardless and the idea of the two singers being spotted out “getting pizza” next week is something “that could and most likely will happen.” For the time being the “Wrecking Ball” singer is “looking to enjoy being single and doing music and hanging out with her dogs” post split but there is a strong possibility that these two could head back to Lovers Lane sometime soon.

“No one including Cody and Miley would be surprised if they got back together,” our insider continued. “It would probably be after Covid and the restrictions become a little more relaxed because one of the stresses they did have was being around each other too much. But there is an attraction that still lies between them.” The source then mentioned her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth as it relates to what might happen with her and Cody.

“Miley has to do her own thing, but just like Liam in the past, Cody might get another chance at her heart and no one would be surprised one bit.” She has brought up the Aussie native quite a bit lately, notably talking about how she lost her virginity to him at the age of 16 in a shocking new interview.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16. But I ended up marrying the guy,” she shared in a tease for Alexandra Cooper‘s Call Me Daddy podcast that aired on Friday, August 14. Miley had an on again, off again relationship with Liam for many years before they officially married on December 23, 2018 in her Nashville, Tennessee home.

The marriage didn’t last long, however, as she announced their separation in August 2019. Their divorce eventually became finalized earlier this year on January 28. Miley first moved on from Liam with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter while the hunky actor has been dating girlfriend Gabriella Brooks for a little while now.