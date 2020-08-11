Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks: Why His Romance With The ‘Easygoing’ Model Is ‘Working Well’

Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks are going strong in spite of the coronavirus lockdown. Why they’re such a good match.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 23, took their romance down under in March and headed for his home on Phillips Island in Australia where they self isolated together. In recent weeks they’ve been spotted enjoying the beachside town of Byron Bay where Liam and his famous brothers all have homes.

Now, a friend of the The Most Dangerous Game star, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that one of the reasons the gorgeous couple gets along so well is their mutual love of the ocean and relaxed personalities. “Liam and Gabriella have pretty much spent all of the quarantine together in Australia and it’s been working well for them. She’s very easygoing and loves the relaxed beach life just like Liam. She even surfs with him which is huge for him, he loves that they can share that. And everyone in his family really likes her, she fits right in with them all.”

Liam and Gabriella seem to have all the makings of a long lasting love but they’re in no rush. “It’s still way too soon to talk about marriage,” says the source. “Liam isn’t going to rush anything. But he seems really happy with Gabby.” And it makes perfect sense that Liam is taking his time, after all he just finalized his divorce from Miley Cyrus , 27, in January 2020. The former couple first started dating in 2009 and, after several breakups, got married in Dec. 2018 and then split for good the following year.

It wasn’t long after their December 2019 split that Liam started dating Gabriella. And news of their romance quickly made headlines when they were snapped kissing at the beach in Australia. Then, in February, they were photographed grabbing lunch with his family at L.A. hotspot The Ivy.

But apart from their brief time in L.A. most of Liam and Gabrielle’s relationship has been spent in their native Australia. And, considering what Liam recently revealed to Men’s Health that could be a very good thing. The super fit star covered the magazines May 2020 “Strength Issue” and opened up about the pressure of his life as a Hollywood insider and why he doesn’t let it get to him anymore.

The Hunger Games star said: “These days, I don’t want to invest any more time in worrying about that sort of stuff,” he said. “I remind myself of what to appreciate now and to enjoy every moment as much as possible, whether that be working or with my family or whatever I’m doing. Just trying to find a positive in it all and enjoy life as much as possible.” As to how Liam enjoys “life as much as possible,” he revealed that earlier in the interview. “Appreciating the little things. It’s something I always try to remind myself to do, especially in times that maybe things aren’t going the way I planned or the way I wanted things to go.”

Meanwhile, Miley seems to have found her happy place after their divorce as well. The singer is head over heels in love with Cody Simpson, 23. As HollywoodLife recently reported the inseparable duo see “longterm potential” in their relationship.