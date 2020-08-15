Liam Hemsworth Is ‘Trying To Ignore’ Ex Miley Cyrus After She Seemingly Shades Him On New Song

Miley Cyrus made a clear reference to ex Liam Hemsworth on her new song, but sources tell HL EXCLUSIVELY how he’s feeling about it!

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Liam Hemsworth, 30, have a lengthy history when it comes to their romance — and it’s only natural that the Hannah Montana alum would find inspiration in her songwriting when it comes to Liam! The singer-songwriter appeared to shade her former Last Song co-star in her newest track “Midnight Sky” — but Liam isn’t bothered. “Liam isn’t concerned one way or another over Miley’s new song but is sure it will be a hit like all her music. He knows the name of the game and understands that Miley’s form of expression is through her music,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

In the song, which dropped on Aug. 14, Miley sang “nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes” — a clear reference to their near decade-long romance that began when she was just 16-years-old. “They have a long history and spent a huge chunk of their lives together as a couple. That will never change and he knows they learned a lot from each other through their relationship,” the insider explained. “Liam doesn’t have any plans on reaching out to her but wishes her the best. He’s moved on with his life and is focused on his own career and relationships at this point,” they added.

Just days ago, Miley confessed that she lost her virginity to the Australian-born star — but coyly denied saying his name, simply adding she “married the guy.” After an on-again, off-again romance, the duo married in Dec. 2018 only to split just 10 months later in Aug. 2019. “Liam is about moving forward. His life and relationship with Miley had so much meaning and he learned so much from it but now that chapter is over,” a second insider added. “He has moved on, he has grieved and he is now in a great place to take on a great future. He is not going to pay attention to what Miley sings or says about him. He is letting her do what she wants and rising above it,” they noted.

Since splitting, Miley went on to date Kaitlynn Carter, 31, then longtime friend Cody Simpson, 23, while Liam has struck up a romance with Gabriella Brooks, 23. “Liam is living his life and has moved on so it’s a shame that the relationship is being dragged into the spotlight again but there’s not much he can do so he’s just tryin to ignore it. It helps that he’s in Australia, he’s got his family all there, he’s got his friends and he’s got Gabby. He’s good,” another source revealed. For her part, Miley confirmed she and Cody split after 10 months together.

“Liam and Miley haven’t spoken in quite some time. They were both heartbroken over the ending of their relationship and saw the ending as quite different as far as what went wrong,” a fourth insider spilled. “It’s safe to say Liam isn’t giving Miley’s current relationship or what music she’s putting out any thought,” they also mentioned,