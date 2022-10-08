Why Miley Cyrus Feels Maxx Morando Is Her ‘Soul Partner’ As They Near 1 Year Anniversary (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus, 29, and Maxx Morando, 23, are about to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their relationship and their bond is going strong. “Miley and Maxx are about to celebrate their one-year anniversary and she could not be happier,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has had her fair share of relationship problems and she believes that the reason was that all her past romances were in the spotlight.”

“Miley and Maxx do not like being tabloid fodder,” the source continued. “They prefer keeping their relationship intimate and private and this is why it has lasted. They are very serious and committed to each other. She feels they are soul partners. He is like no other partner she’s ever had. He is androgynous in style and they both have so much influence on each other’s personal style – in clothes, music, and art. He is romantic and sweet, yet edgy and unpredictable.”

“Most importantly, Maxx makes Miley laugh and that is the key to any solid relationship is laughter,” the insider added. “He doesn’t allow her to take herself too seriously and brings her down to the ground. Tish [Miley’s mother] loves Maxx, as does the rest of her family.”

Miley and Max’s upcoming anniversary comes around eight months since a previous source told us that they were starting to get serious right after they were spotted kissing on a balcony in Miami, FL. “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” the source close to Miley EXCLUSIVELY said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”

in March, another insider revealed that Miley was already “in love” with Maxx at that point and felt he was her “other half, but was hesitant about marriage since she was already married and divorced to ex Liam Hemsworth. “She is in love with him, and he is crazy about her. While he has been talking about marriage, she is skeptical,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “She has been there and done that and she thinks that they don’t need to be married to have a lifelong commitment to one another. She really feels like she may have found her other half.”