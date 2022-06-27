Miley Cyrus Resurfaces On Instagram In A Bikini: ‘Miss Me?’

She’s back! Miley Cyrus returned to Instagram on June 27 after almost a month of silence on the social media platform, sharing three photos from a distant tropical location. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29, showed off a sexy two-piece black bikini while hanging out black rocks in the water with a gorgeous blue sky background. “Miss me. 🌊,” she captioned her post.

In the first photo, Miley flexed her muscles as she stood in the sea of rocks far away from the camera. She then took a swim in the water which was captured in the second image from the post. Finally, Miley stood at the top of the rocks and placed her hand on her hip for the last pic. Her fierce pose reflected in the gorgeous water below her.

Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus, 35, commented on the post and seemingly revealed that it was she who took the epic vacation snapshots of Miley. “I wonder who took this INCREDIBLE content 🤣🤣 #sickening,” Brandi wrote.

Miley hadn’t shared an Instagram post since June 4, when she posted selfies of herself and Sunflower Bean front woman Julia Cumming. It seems like the “Adore You” hitmaker has been enjoying a very low-key summer in the sun and taking a break from creating music, for now. Miley deserves the downtime after embarking on her music festival tour, the Attention Tour, earlier this year. She played six shows from February to March in the U.S. and South America in support of her newest studio album, Plastic Hearts.

As for her personal life, it’s unclear if Miley is still dating Maxx Morando. The pair quietly started dating in 2021, but it wasn’t until Maxx was spotted in Miami with Miley ahead of her New Year’s Eve hosting gig that they were publicly linked. Miley has kept this relationship off of social media, though she and Maxx were photographed vacationing in Cabo together back in March. They were seen kissing in West Hollywood the following month.