Miley Cyrus Makes Out With Boyfriend Maxx Morando In Rare Photos Together

Going strong! Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been keeping their romance low-key, but they were caught indulging in a steamy makeout session while out on April 14.

April 15, 2022
Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, couldn’t keep their hands (or lips!) off each other while out in West Hollywood on April 14. In photos, which can be seen here, Miley and Maxx looked madly in love as they made out on the sidewalk. Miley rocked a backless black dress, which tied at the neck, and had her hair clipped back into a half ponytail. She wrapped her arms around Maxx’s neck as they kissed and nearby photographers snapped away.

These two lovebirds quietly started dating in 2021. However, it wasn’t until Maxx was spotted in Miami with Miley ahead of her New Year’s Eve hosting gig that they were publicly linked. Miley has kept this relationship off of social media, but she and Maxx were photographed vacationing in Cabo together back in March.

 

Despite happily dating the drummer, though, Miley has no plans to rush into another marriage (she was previously married to Liam Hemsworth for just over six months in 2019). “While [Maxx] has been talking marriage, Miley is skeptical,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been there and done that and doesn’t think they have to be married to have a lifelong commitment to each other.”

Miley and Maxx’s latest outing comes following a string of shows for the singer in South America. Miley played massive festivals in Brazil and more countries in March, and wound up contracting COVID-19 by the time she returned home. Luckily, her symptoms didn’t appear to be too bad, as she assured fans, “I’m feeling fine so don’t worry about me!” Meanwhile, at the beginning of April, Miley gave her fans the ultimate treat by releasing a live album, which featured her performing some of her biggest hits during a Los Angeles concert in February.

