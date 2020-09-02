Miley Cyrus went deep about her love and loss when it came to her marriage to Liam Hemsworth during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast.

Joe Rogan has often been called the “male Oprah” for how he’s able to get guests to really open up and get honest, almost like they’re in therapy. That’s what happened for Miley Cyrus, 27, when she appeared on his Sept. 2 podcast, as she got into an in-depth discussion about how she and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 30, were able to deal with their marriage falling apart, but that the tabloids couldn’t and made her out to be the bad guy.

“I just went through a very public divorce which f**king sucked. What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay, I can accept that,” she revealed. “I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories.”

She also discussed how things in her life which happen in real time don’t come across that way to the rest of the world. The “Malibu” singer referred to her being photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter, 31, in Lake Como, Italy on Aug. 9, 2019, and that no one took into account what could have lead up to that, and what was going on with her marriage to Liam at the time.