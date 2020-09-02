Miley Cyrus Reveals Why Her ‘Very Public Divorce’ From Liam Hemsworth ‘Sucked’ — Watch
Miley Cyrus went deep about her love and loss when it came to her marriage to Liam Hemsworth during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast.
Joe Rogan has often been called the “male Oprah” for how he’s able to get guests to really open up and get honest, almost like they’re in therapy. That’s what happened for Miley Cyrus, 27, when she appeared on his Sept. 2 podcast, as she got into an in-depth discussion about how she and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 30, were able to deal with their marriage falling apart, but that the tabloids couldn’t and made her out to be the bad guy.
“I just went through a very public divorce which f**king sucked. What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay, I can accept that,” she revealed. “I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories.”
She also discussed how things in her life which happen in real time don’t come across that way to the rest of the world. The “Malibu” singer referred to her being photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter, 31, in Lake Como, Italy on Aug. 9, 2019, and that no one took into account what could have lead up to that, and what was going on with her marriage to Liam at the time.
Miley said she’s appreciative of podcasts like Joe’s, where she can get the truth about her out there to her fans right away. “People hear it right now, so you’re getting the real information,” she explained, as opposed to interviews she gives to magazines.
“I shot a magazine cover, I did an interview, I was, ‘La la, in love with my boyfriend.’ I mean, that literally happened when I did Vanity Fair,” she recalled. “I flew there, like, a week after I had gotten married and by the time the damn thing was on the stands I was divorced! It was old news!”
Miley also shared that once she’s done with a relationship, it is OVER. “I think men in my life have told me that I’m a cold f**king bitch because I leave when things are done….when it’s over it’s over and your dead to me and we move on,” she confessed. As a result, she thinks she needs to be with a more mature guy.
“That’s why I’m looking for an older man,” Miley revealed. “This is what I’m thinking: I don’t need a man or a woman that’s gonna take care of me, I can take care of me. I’ve got money and I’ve got all the things I need to take care of myself. I need them to be able to take care of them.” She went on to add, “I guess I don’t really ‘need’ to be in a relationship at all…but it does sound nice.” Miley just split from singer Cody Simpson in mid-August, so she’s single again for the first time since 2015, when she reunited with Liam after an on and off period between 2009 and that year.