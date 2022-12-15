Miley Cyrus Invited Mom Tish, Dad Billy & Their Significant Others To Miami For NYE Special (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus isn’t letting a little divorce get in the way of a good New Year’s Eve party! According to a source close to the 30-year-old singer, invitations have been made to mom Tish Cyrus, dad Billy Ray Cyrus, and both their new significant others to attend her NBC special with Dolly Parton in Miami! “Miley invited her entire family to her NYE party with Dolly this year, including her mom, dad, and their significant others,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

And of course, that makes it a full family affair, especially given that Dolly is Miley’s godmother. “Dolly was chosen as Miley’s godmother because of Dolly’s close relationship with Billy Ray, Miley’s dad,” the soure explained. “So, naturally, Billy Ray was invited with his fiancée, Firerose.” That, of course, could potentially lead to an awkward situation, given that Billy and Tish parted ways in April after 28 years of marriage. Billy, 61, went on to become engaged to singer Firerose, while Tish, 55, has been linked to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

Still, Miley extended the invites and is hoping for the best, according to the pal. “Miley is closer than then ever with her mom Tish, who she really wants to be there as well,” they continued. “Miley doesn’t know who will come and who won’t, but she is really hoping that everyone in her family will be there, and it will be a bonding experience for all of them. Everything is cool between her mom and her dad, and they seem legit happy for one another.”

But mom and dad certainly aren’t the only ones who have partners worth taking to Miami for the highly anticipated production. “Miley’s boyfriend Maxx [Morando] will also be there, as the two just celebrated their lowkey one-year anniversary,” our source tells us. “He lets Miley have the spotlight and Dolly is also like family to her, so this year is really going to be extra special.”