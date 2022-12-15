Miley Cyrus Invited Mom Tish, Dad Billy & Their Significant Others To Miami For NYE Special (Exclusive)

The Cyrus family is truly looking ahead to the new year, as Miley invited both parents out for her highly anticipated New Year's Eve special!

By:
,
December 15, 2022 5:55PM EST
Miley, Tish, and Billy Ray Cyrus
View gallery
Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sao Paulo, BRAZIL - Miley Cyrus on stage during her special Lollapolooza concert she dedicates to late Foo Fighters drummer and friend, Taylor Hawkins. Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram story Friday night (March 25) to share a touching tribute to friend and legendary Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, whose death was announced just a few hours prior. She shared a smiling photo of Hawkins with the caption: “This is how I’ll always remember you… My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins.” Pictured: Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: DESI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pop star Miley Cyrus is accompanied by her boyfriend Maxx Morando, mother Tish Cyrus, and sister Brandi Cyrus at her performance during the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles.Pictured: Miley CyrusBACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus isn’t letting a little divorce get in the way of a good New Year’s Eve party! According to a source close to the 30-year-old singer, invitations have been made to mom Tish Cyrus, dad Billy Ray Cyrus, and both their new significant others to attend her NBC special with Dolly Parton in Miami! “Miley invited her entire family to her NYE party with Dolly this year, including her mom, dad, and their significant others,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Miley, Tish, and Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on 10 Feb 2019. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

And of course, that makes it a full family affair, especially given that Dolly is Miley’s godmother. “Dolly was chosen as Miley’s godmother because of Dolly’s close relationship with Billy Ray, Miley’s dad,” the soure explained. “So, naturally, Billy Ray was invited with his fiancée, Firerose.” That, of course, could potentially lead to an awkward situation, given that Billy and Tish parted ways in April after 28 years of marriage. Billy, 61, went on to become engaged to singer Firerose, while Tish, 55, has been linked to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell. 

Still, Miley extended the invites and is hoping for the best, according to the pal. “Miley is closer than then ever with her mom Tish, who she really wants to be there as well,” they continued. “Miley doesn’t know who will come and who won’t, but she is really hoping that everyone in her family will be there, and it will be a bonding experience for all of them. Everything is cool between her mom and her dad, and they seem legit happy for one another.” 

But mom and dad certainly aren’t the only ones who have partners worth taking to Miami for the highly anticipated production. “Miley’s boyfriend Maxx [Morando] will also be there, as the two just celebrated their lowkey one-year anniversary,” our source tells us. “He lets Miley have the spotlight and Dolly is also like family to her, so this year is really going to be extra special.”

More From Our Partners

ad