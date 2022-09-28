Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.

A source told The Sun that “Billy is ­happier than he has been in a long time with ­Firerose,” and added that, “there had been problems in his marriage for a while.” Additionally, the source said that Billy and Tish “have been on and off for the best part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the announcement in April. Not everyone sees his decision to move on so quickly in the same light though. There has been some tension with Miley, which is sad to see, but everyone is hopeful that they will be able to get over it soon enough. Thankfully his other kids do not ­have an issue with him and he has just collaborated with his youngest, Noah, on a song.”

Billy Ray and Tish went their separate ways back in April after Tish, 55, made it official by filing papers in Tennessee. The duo of nearly three decades certainly had a successful union, making stars out of Hannah Montana actor Miley, 29, and more recently, her younger sister Noah, 22. Altogether, the former couple share five children, including Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, and Braison, 28.Billy shares one more son, Christopher Cody, 30, with ex Kristin Luckey.

The former power couple released a heartfelt joint statement to PEOPLE at the time of their split. “It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” they wrote. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”