Breaking News

Billy Ray & Tish Cyrus Split For 3rd Time As Miley’s Mom Files For Divorce

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Billy Ray Cyrus and Letitia Cyrus Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 21 May 2017
Letitia Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 21 May 2017
Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus 'The Spy Next Door' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 09 Jan 2010
Billy Ray Cyrus and Letitia Cyrus 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Sadly, the third time’s not always so charming. Once again, Tish Cyrus has split from Billy Ray Cyrus, ending their near three-decades of marriage.

The old stereotype is that country music is nothing but sad songs about losing your love, truck, and dog. However, Billy Ray Cyrus won’t be singing a happy tune for a while now that Tish Cyrus has filed for divorce. Tish, 54, reportedly split from Billy Ray, 60, last week, according to TMZ, ending their near thirty-year marriage. The mother of Miley Cyrus filed in Tennessee, and she reportedly claims that Billy Ray and her haven’t lived together for more than two years. She lists “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and is asking the court to equally distribute all their marital assets.

This marks the third time that Billy Ray and Tish have broken up: he first filed for divorce in 2010, but he called off the split soon afterward. In 2013, it was Tish’s turn to call up the lawyers. However, after she filed, she and Billy quickly reconciled. If this divorce sticks, at least the two won’t have to go through a messy custody battle. Though Billy Ray and Tish share five children together, the youngest – Noah Cyrus – is 22 years old. Meaning, all of Tish and Billy Ray’s kids are legal adults, sparing the ex-couple the hassle of working out child support and custody schedules.

(Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Billy Ray and Tish tied the knot in his Franklin, Tennessee, home in 1993. Miley recreated that scene when she and Liam Hemsworth married in secret in 2018. However, the good times didn’t last. The couple split, with Liam, 32, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the papers. The two finalized their divorce at the start of 2020.

Related Gallery

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Kids: See Photos Of The Star's 6 Kids

(L-R) Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus arrive for the 61st annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019.Grammy Awards 2019, Los Angeles, California, United States - 10 Feb 2019
Miley Cyrus,Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley Cyrus, from left, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus arrive at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton, at the Los Angeles Convention Center 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Feb 2018
(L-R) Singer Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and singer Noah Cyrus attend the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017. This year's show will air live on both coasts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Billboard Music Awards 2017, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - 21 May 2017

(Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

“I just went through a very public divorce which f-cking sucked,” Miley said in a Sept. 2020 interview. “What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay, I can accept that. “I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories.”

Recently, Miley shaded her time as a married woman. After welcoming a couple onstage during her 2022 Lollapalooza Brazil, Miley wished the couple well in their new lives together. “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” she said. “Mine was a f-cking disaster.”