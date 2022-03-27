Miley Cyrus Shades Marriage To Liam Hemsworth As She Helps Fan Propose During Brazil Show

Miley Cyrus helped a pair of fans get engaged during her set at Lollapalooza Brazil, joking about her ‘disaster’ marriage with Liam Hemsworth in the process.

Never one to hold back her true feelings, Miley Cyrus got brutally honest about her marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth during her set at Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday night. After welcoming a gay couple onstage for the proposal of a lifetime, Miley simultaneously wished the pair well and shaded her former hubby. “‘Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine,” she shared. “Mine was a f***ing disaster.”

After sparking their romance on the set of the 2010 romance The Last Song, Miley and Liam embarked on a lengthy relationship. They tied the knot in 2018 shortly after the Malibu home they shared together burned down, but by 2019 things had taken a turn for the stressful. ‘There was too much conflict….When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” Miley shared at the time. ‘I don’t get off on drama or fighting.’ She filed for divorce from Liam in 2019 and has been with her current boyfriend, drummer Maxx Morando, since July 2021.

This year’s series of Lollapalooza festivals in South America has been an absolute roller coaster for Miley, for reasons both in and out of her control. After excitedly announcing her new album ‘Attention: Miley Live’ will drop on April 1st, Miley faced literal turbulence as her private plane to Paraguay was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lightning. Though Miley shared that thankfully that her team and her family were all safe and sound, the harrowing video she was able to capture of the incident showed just how close she came to unexpected tragedy.

Although Miley landed safely, spirits in the Southern Hemisphere dwindled fast after ‘Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his Colombia hotel room. The 50-year-old performer, who Miley called a friend, died just hours before the Foo Fighters were set to take the stage. Miley was spotted in tears immediately after the incident and went on to emotionally dedicate her song ‘Angels Like You’ to Taylor during her set.