Miley Cyrus’ Plane Is Struck By Lightning & Makes Emergency Landing: I’m ‘Safe’

While traveling to Paraguay, Miley Cyrus’ plane was forced to make an emergency landing after an unexpected storm caused the aircraft to be struck by lightning.

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on March 23 to assure fans that she and her crew members are safe after a terrifying airplane incident in South America. “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncion,” Miley wrote. “Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

In addition to the message, Miley shared a terrifying video of lightning flashing outside the plane window. She also posted a photo of the aircraft after it landing, showing the spot where it was struck by lightning. The comments section of the post was filled with supportive messages from loved ones and fans, who are all grateful that Miley is okay after the harrowing ordeal.

Miley has been in South America for a string of tour dates over the last several days. She has been making a point to give her loyal South American fans incredible performances, while also taking the time to meet them outside the venues and in the streets. During the shows, Miley has been playing a mix of new and old songs, as well.

Just before the plane incident, Miley shared a series of photos and videos from her latest concert in Colombia. She looked absolutely incredible in a sheer, cutout jumpsuit as she took the stage to sing some of her biggest hits. “COLOMBIA! Thank you for an unforgettable night!” she captioned one video of herself, where her back if facing to the crowd as she shows off some sexy dance moves.

Before jetting off on the South American tour, Miley was spending a lot of quality time with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando. The two have been keeping a very low-key romance, but went public at the end of 2021. At the beginning of March, Miley and Maxx went on a romantic trip to Cabo together and things definitely seem to be heating up between them!