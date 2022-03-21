Fashion

Miley Cyrus Greets Fans In Leather Catsuit With Backless Cutouts In Argentina: Watch

miley cyrus
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Miley Cyrus performs during the Lollapalooza 2022 festival at the Cerrillos Bicentennial Park in Santiago, Chile, 19 March 2022. Thousands of young people, fans of music and the festival atmosphere, gathered to enjoy one of the most important festivals in South America, which reopened its doors after two years as it was closed by Covid-19, and gives hope for one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. Lollapalooza 2022 fest in Chile, Santiago - 19 Mar 2022
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY HOSTED BY MILEY CYRUS AND PETE DAVIDSON -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus performs -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY HOSTED BY MILEY CYRUS AND PETE DAVIDSON -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus on Friday, December 31st -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Miley Cyrus looked fabulous when she wore a skintight, backless leather catsuit while greeting fans in Argentina.

Miley Cyrus is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she greeted fans in Argentina. The 29-year-old singer showed off her incredible figure in a tight black leather-looking Koral Jet Infinity Jumpsuit with a completely open back.

Miley posted a video that was taken from behind with the caption, “I LOVED THE #ATTENTION. THANK YOU ARGENTINA!” In the video, Miley was seen walking outside to greet her fans who were all excitedly waiting for her.

Her sleeveless catsuit featured a low-cut scoop neckline while the entire back was completely open with straps across the back. She styled her one-piece with a pair of chunky black leather boots, a metallic blue purse, leather gloves, and sunglasses.

As for her glam, Miley had her short blonde hair down and straight with black highlights mixed in. She added a sultry black smokey eye and a thick black liner to complete her edgy look.

Related Gallery

Celebs In Catsuits: Photos Of Kylie Jenner & More In Sexy Bodysuits

Miley Cyrus performs during the Lollapalooza 2022 festival at the Cerrillos Bicentennial Park in Santiago, Chile, 19 March 2022. Thousands of young people, fans of music and the festival atmosphere, gathered to enjoy one of the most important festivals in South America, which reopened its doors after two years as it was closed by Covid-19, and gives hope for one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. Lollapalooza 2022 fest in Chile, Santiago - 19 Mar 2022
Ciara BET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Jun 2021
Kim Kardashian stuns in a hot pink feathered catsuit as she celebrates her first hosting gig on SNL at Zero Bond. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5264884 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Miley has been on a roll with her outfits while in South America and that same night she wore a plunging black Pam Hogg Leather Catsuit with a pair of Ganni Black Leather ’85’ Knee-High Boots, a Diesel Fall 2022 Blue Metallic Purse, a dark green Entire Studios Pfd Puffer Jacket, and a pair of Moncler Phantom Shield Frame Sunglasses.

Just one day before, she looked even sexier in a skintight, one-shoulder, metallic iridescent Maison Close Blue Angel Asymmetric Catsuit that was completely see-through.

Meanwhile, the day before that, Miley looked stunning in a bright neon Multicolored Long Sleeve Fitted Romper and a pair of oversized Oakley Kato Prizm Sapphire Lens Glasses.