Miley Cyrus Greets Fans In Leather Catsuit With Backless Cutouts In Argentina: Watch

Miley Cyrus looked fabulous when she wore a skintight, backless leather catsuit while greeting fans in Argentina.

Miley Cyrus is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she greeted fans in Argentina. The 29-year-old singer showed off her incredible figure in a tight black leather-looking Koral Jet Infinity Jumpsuit with a completely open back.

Miley posted a video that was taken from behind with the caption, “I LOVED THE #ATTENTION. THANK YOU ARGENTINA!” In the video, Miley was seen walking outside to greet her fans who were all excitedly waiting for her.

Her sleeveless catsuit featured a low-cut scoop neckline while the entire back was completely open with straps across the back. She styled her one-piece with a pair of chunky black leather boots, a metallic blue purse, leather gloves, and sunglasses.

As for her glam, Miley had her short blonde hair down and straight with black highlights mixed in. She added a sultry black smokey eye and a thick black liner to complete her edgy look.

Miley has been on a roll with her outfits while in South America and that same night she wore a plunging black Pam Hogg Leather Catsuit with a pair of Ganni Black Leather ’85’ Knee-High Boots, a Diesel Fall 2022 Blue Metallic Purse, a dark green Entire Studios Pfd Puffer Jacket, and a pair of Moncler Phantom Shield Frame Sunglasses.

Just one day before, she looked even sexier in a skintight, one-shoulder, metallic iridescent Maison Close Blue Angel Asymmetric Catsuit that was completely see-through.

Meanwhile, the day before that, Miley looked stunning in a bright neon Multicolored Long Sleeve Fitted Romper and a pair of oversized Oakley Kato Prizm Sapphire Lens Glasses.