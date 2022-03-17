Miley Cyrus Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair & Neon Multi-Colored Romper As She Greets Fans — Pics

Miley Cyrus looked fantastically futuristic in recent photos, showing off her stellar figure in a colorful, space-centric style as she greeted fans in Argentina.

It’s giving space age! Miley Cyrus went motorcycle mod for a recent look as she arrived in Argentina, sporting a neon multi-colored, long-sleeve romper with short shorts. The “We Can’t Stop” songstress swept her short platinum blonde hair to the side and paired her colorful, skintight outfit with blue-tinted, futuristic shades and black gloves.

Miley then took selfies with fans as she greeted them in line, posing and pouting her lips at the camera. While giving her fans the time of their lives, she also showed off more of her look, which featured black chunky platform boots. The “Midnight Sky” singer also proved the outfit looked even more amazing from the back!

The pop star certainly loves to entertain and be there for her adoring fans. For her time off, however, she seems to be loving spending more and more time with her boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando, 23. In photos you can see here, the “Wrecking Ball” singer put her slim figure on display while vacationing with the drummer in a classic black swimsuit. She later added a blue bucket hat and cozied up to her beau who went casual for the occasion in a white tank and high-waisted white jeans.

Miley definitely hasn’t been shy lately about putting her body on display. In addition to the black one-piece bathing suit, she was photographed the week prior relaxing in Cabo San Lucas in a tiny black bikini. The Disney alum rocked a black thong two piece with a triangle top and low rise bottom as she sunbathed in Mexico with her musician boyfriend. In other images, Maxx could be seen wearing just his boxer underwear as he tanned and strolled around.

Miley kept her blonde dyed hair up into a messy ponytail as she lounged poolside, keeping the Mexico rays at bay with slim, rectangular sunglasses. The singer’s many tattoos were on fully display in the shot, including her iconic dream catcher design, as she got up and walked around the swimming pool area.