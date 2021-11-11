Miley Cyrus Rocks Marilyn Monroe Blonde Hair & Thigh High Fishnet Stockings For New Photoshoot: Pics

Miley Cyrus went all-out rock star in a white fluffy jacket and thigh-high fishnets on Wednesday, showing up to a new photoshoot in the sexy getup and blonde hair.

Miley Cyrus looked sexy and stunning on Wednesday while heading to a photoshoot for a new project. The 28-year-old was spotted wearing a white faux fur cropped jacket and matching shorts on Nov. 10 as she headed to to Hollywood Palladium. Miley also wore her hair in a Marilyn Monroe-style blonde crop and sported thigh-high, black, fishnet stockings, completing the sexy style. As Miley walked to set for the shoot, she kept things casual and cozy by wearing slippers.

Miley is known for her rock star style, and she also stunned in the recent Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. For the occasion, the singer wore a blue, fringed dress that also featured a cream-colored feathered skirt that wrapped around her midsection. To complete the look, Miley wore her blonde hair in curls and styled in a half-up ponytail with her bangs hanging around her forehead. The “Edge of Midnight” star posed for solo photos for the event and also took pics with pop star Billie Eilish.

Despite the Gucci show, Miley hasn’t been super public as of late, although during the summer and early in the fall, she played multiple shows throughout the Unite States on the festival circuit. The “Wrecking Ball” singer wrapped things up with an Austin City Limits performance on Oct. 9 and since then, has kept things pretty low-key.