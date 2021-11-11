See Pics

Miley Cyrus Rocks Marilyn Monroe Blonde Hair & Thigh High Fishnet Stockings For New Photoshoot: Pics

Miley Cyrus
Backgrid
Miley Cyrus 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Miley Cyrus puts on a very sexy display in fishnet stockings and a furry coat as she is spotted briefly on Wednesday afternoon heading to shoot a project at the Hollywood Palladium. Miley was seen walking to the set in comfy hotel style slides, her hair freshly curled for the shoot. Pictured: Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miley Cyrus is seen wearing blue Louis Vuitton flared pants and striped crop top as she checks out of the Bowery Hotel in New York City Pictured: Miley Cyrus Ref: SPL5148791 130220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson says their goodbyes as they head to the valet after dinner with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The lovebirds share a laugh as Cody takes the driver seat to drive them home. Despite recent break up rumors, the couple still appear to be inseparable. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong, weeks after breakup rumors, as he helps support her amid her recovery from vocal cord surgery. Miley and the 22-year-old fellow pop star have been dating for a couple of months, following her breakups from Kaitlynn Carter and husband Liam Hemsworth. *Shot on 12/10/19* Pictured: Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 11 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Evening Writer

Miley Cyrus went all-out rock star in a white fluffy jacket and thigh-high fishnets on Wednesday, showing up to a new photoshoot in the sexy getup and blonde hair.

Miley Cyrus looked sexy and stunning on Wednesday while heading to a photoshoot for a new project. The 28-year-old was spotted wearing a white faux fur cropped jacket and matching shorts on Nov. 10 as she headed to to Hollywood Palladium. Miley also wore her hair in a Marilyn Monroe-style blonde crop and sported thigh-high, black, fishnet stockings, completing the sexy style. As Miley walked to set for the shoot, she kept things casual and cozy by wearing slippers.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus spotted headed to shoot for a new project in Hollywood. (Backgrid)

Miley is known for her rock star style, and she also stunned in the recent Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. For the occasion, the singer wore a blue, fringed dress that also featured a cream-colored feathered skirt that wrapped around her midsection. To complete the look, Miley wore her blonde hair in curls and styled in a half-up ponytail with her bangs hanging around her forehead. The “Edge of Midnight” star posed for solo photos for the event and also took pics with pop star Billie Eilish.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus (Backgrid)

Related Gallery

Miley Cyrus' Sexiest Photos -- See Her On The Red Carpet & More

Miley Cyrus attends the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show, in Los Angeles Gucci "Love Parade" Fashion Show, Los Angeles, United States - 02 Nov 2021
Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus x Magnum Ice Cream - 09 Jun 2021 Wearing Saint Laurent
Miley Cyrus entertains fans during the TikTok tailgate party TikTok tailgate party, Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, USA - 07 Feb 2021

Despite the Gucci show, Miley hasn’t been super public as of late, although during the summer and early in the fall, she played multiple shows throughout the Unite States on the festival circuit. The “Wrecking Ball” singer wrapped things up with an Austin City Limits performance on Oct. 9 and since then, has kept things pretty low-key.

In the mean time, Miley has also been living the single life for more than a year now. She recently reflected on her relationship status while onstage at one of her concerts. “I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner, if I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night,” she admitted. “But then [performing] was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music. It’s the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at this time.”