Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fringe Blue Dress At Gucci ‘Love Parade’ Show

After keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, Miley Cyrus resurfaced at the Gucci Love Parade live fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

Miley Cyrus was one of the celebrity guests in the front row at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. The singer wore a blue, fringed dress for the occasion. The ensemble had a feathered skirt that wrapped around Miley’s midsection, as well. To complete her night out look, Miley wore her hair in curls and styled in a half ponytail, with bangs hanging down on her forehead. She posed for solo photos, as well as pics with Billie Eilish, at the event. Her mom, Tish Cyrus, was also in attendance.

The Gucci Love Parade show was a star-studded affair. Other celebrities in attendance included Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Vanessa Bryant, Serena Williams, Dakota Johnson and more. The show took place on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles and was in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Gucci. It was the brand’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele’s, second collection with Gucci.

During the summer and early fall, Miley was a staple on the festival circuit, playing massive shows throughout the United States for several weekends. She wrapped things up with a performance at Austin City Limits on the weekend of October 9. Since then, Miley has kept more low-key, so this Gucci show marks her first public outing in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Miley has also been living the single life for more than a year now. She recently reflected on her relationship status while onstage at one of her concerts. “I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner, if I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night,” she admitted. “But then [performing] was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music. It’s the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at this time.” She released her most recent album, Plastic Hearts, in November 2020.