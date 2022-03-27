Miley Cyrus Appears to Wipe Away Tears After Death Of Friend Taylor Hawkins: Photos

Miley was on her way to the show she had dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died a day before in his hotel room.

The show must go on! Miley Cyrus was spotted heading to her concert in Brazil on Saturday (March 27), just hours after the news of Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death had shaken her up. The pop star — who was headlining Lollapalooza Brazil alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — was snapped in an SUV appearing to wipe tears away from her eyes. Miley was scheduled to perform Saturday night, with the Foo Fighters taking over on Sunday — but the remaining members of the band has already flown home to Los Angeles.

The “Plastic Hearts” singer was one of the first celebrities to react to the passing of Taylor, who tragically died in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. “This is how I’ll always remember you,” Miley wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing a heartbreaking, black-and-white picture of Taylor. “My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins.” In a second post, Cyrus shared a link to the iconic Pretenders song “Brass in Pocket”, writing, “My favorite memory of Taylor is dancing round the drum kit while he played this song… Playing it on repeat, imagining us… laughing forever.”

There were few details on how Taylor died after the news broke, although based on preliminary findings, it appears he may have overdosed on 10 different drugs, including opioids, according to TMZ. While the death investigation into what killed Taylor continues, the Foo Fighters said in a statement on Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.” Taylor’s last performance with the band was on Sunday (March 20) at a concert in San Isidro, Argentina.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said of Taylor on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time.” Taylor is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.