Firerose: 5 Things About Billy Ray Cyrus’ Reported Fiancée

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is reportedly engaged to singer Firerose, after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her Instagram on Sept. 13. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed the news, it comes as a bit of a surprise since Billy was married to Tish Cyrus, 55, for 28 years. Now five months after the news of their split, Billy has moved on to a singer from Australia. Keep reading to learn five things about Firerose!

1. Firerose Was Born In Australia

Firerose, whose age is unknown, was born and raised in Sydney, Australia, according to her website. She also grew up in a family of symphony musicians. Prior to moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music, Firerose graduated from the Newtown School for the Performing Arts in Sydney. Her website also states that some of her biggest inspirations include Sia, Alanis Morisette and Australian rock bands Powderfinger, INXS, and Silverchair.

2. She Is A Singer

Having grown up around music, it is no surprise that Firerose eventually wanted to pursue a career as a singer. She wanted to become a singer from the moment she could “literally talk and breathe”, her website states. “I always believed that my purpose on earth was fulfilled by music,” she said in an interview on her site. She also added that “helping people” through her music means a lot to her. “I write from a place in my soul that’s unexplainable and I’m incredibly grateful for this gift that allows me to touch people so profoundly.”

Some of her hit songs include “New Day”, “Way Out”, “Fragile Handling”, and “No Holding Fire.” She can often be seen performing her songs on her Instagram to her 22.5K followers. Back in May 2022, Firerose even posted a series of videos and photos at her keyboard to promote her new single, “All Figured Out.” She often thanks her fans for all the support they give her as well. “The most gratifying thing now is hearing directly from fans, whether it’s comments on the videos, or writing to me personally to tell me how my music has helped them or even saved their life. I can’t begin to explain it, but hearing things like this kills me in a beautiful way,” she stated on her site.

3. Firerose Is Dating Billy Ray Cyrus

Following his split with Miley Cyrus‘ mom, Tish, Billy began dating Firerose around 2021, but they actually met way before that. During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan in Aug. 2021, Firerose revealed that she met the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer on the set of Hannah Montana. “We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana,” the songstress said. “Billy Ray’s been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He’s just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up. The music industry is not easy, but he’s been just a really, really incredible support [sic].” And as many know, Billy’s daughter, Miley, was the star of the hit Disney show from 2006 to 2011. Following his split from Tish, the duo cannot get enough of each other and are often spotted together on Firerose’s Instagram.

4. They Are Reportedly Engaged

On Sept. 13, 2022, the two fueled engagement rumors when the blonde beauty sported a huge diamond ring on her Instagram. She captioned the set of photos, “Taking in the moment…”, and even tagged her man. A few days later the couple was spotted “Searching for UFOs” together in a video on her Instagram. Firerose and Billy were driving around a rural area and blasting music in the car. Neither of them have confirmed the news of their engagement themselves as of this writing.

5. Firerose & Billy Have Worked Together

Not only are Billy and Firerose all loved up, but they also are each other’s muse! The two often work together on music, something they clearly have in common. In 2021, Billy and Firerose released their single “New Day” together, and even performed it together during their appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

In July 2022, they both teamed up to perform live together and Firerose documented the moment on her Instagram. She captioned the sweet photo, “So Amazing to be back performing at @OPRY last night! Such a thrill playing for an electric packed house and an honor to be sharing the sacred circle again with @billyraycyrus.”