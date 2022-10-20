Billy Ray Cyrus Reportedly Has Given Firerose A $220k Engagement Ring: See Photo

Amid rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus popped the question to singer Firerose, roughly six months after his wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce for the third time, Billy Ray, 61, posed alongside Firerose for an autumnal photo. While many noticed the foliage, others noticed the ring on the songstress’s finger. This apparent confirmation of their engagement cost a pretty penny, according to engagement ring expert Zack Stone. “The dazzling ring looks to be a 5-carat round diamond – round diamonds are the most popular diamond shape,” the Steven Stone jewelry told Page Six, who says the sparkler might be worth a cool $220,000.

Round diamonds “[make] up approximately 75 percent of all diamonds sold and about 60 percent of all engagement rings,” Stone told Page Six. “The diamond in Firerose’s ring appears to be low color – low color diamonds have a yellow tint that’s visible to the naked eye in normal lighting,” Stone continued. “The more colorless a diamond is, generally the more radiant, valuable, and rare it is as well. With this in mind, I’d estimate Firerose’s ring to be worth $150,000. If the diamond was in fact high color, the ring’s value would increase by around $70,000.”

Billy Ray and Firerose, an Australian-born singer-songwriter, haven’t verbally confirmed their engagement, but it might be a case of “a picture’s worth a thousand words.” On Oct. 18, weeks after the first reports of their alleged engagement, Billy Ray posted an IG gallery of him and Firerose standing near a tree of orange and red. “Happy Autumn,” he captioned the gallery, and fans noticed that Firerose was sporting a bright diamond over her engagement finger. “Congrats Papaw!” wrote producer and musician Damon Elliott, while others remarked, “That ring!”

This alleged engagement might be months in the making. On Sept. 13, Firerose posts a series of photos to her account. “Taking in the moment…” she captioned the gallery, but some fans noticed that she had a ring on her finger in this editorial set. Reports of the engagement followed, and Billy Ray’s photo seemingly confirmed them.

Billy Ray and Firerose collaborated on “New Day” in 2021. The duo appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that year, and Firerose shared how she and Billy first met. “We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana,” Firerose said. “Billy Ray’s been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He’s just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up. The music industry is not easy, but he’s been just a really, really incredible support.”