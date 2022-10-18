Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement In Photos With Firerose Wearing Diamond Ring

“Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, might have just confirmed that he is engaged to his songstress girlfriend, Firerose, after sharing a photo via Instagram of her rocking a diamond ring on Oct. 18. He captioned the sweet snapshot, “Happy Autumn,” along with a red heart emoji. The couple stood in front of a tree that featured perfect autumn colors from rustic reds to burnt oranges. But more importantly, Firerose showed off the diamond ring on her hand carefully placed on Billy’s chest.

More About Billy Ray Cyrus Firerose: 5 Things About Billy Ray Cyrus’ Reported Fiancée

In the carousal of photos, Billy sported a huge smile from ear-to-ear in the third slide, along with his blonde beauty doing the same. The 61-year-old appeared a bit unkempt with his ombre-toned tresses worn naturally rather than being styled. His lady rocked a cozy camouflage sweater and minimal makeup for the sweetheart selfie.

This is not the first time that the musician-duo sparked engagement rumors, as the “New Day” singer shared a photo of herself wearing the ring back on Sept. 13. She captioned the Instagram post, “Taking in the moment…”, and even tagged her handsome beau as the photographer. The possible engagement also comes just six months after he and his ex, Tish Cyrus, 55, split after being married for nearly 30 years.

Firerose, whose age is unknown, is a singer from Australia. She told Live with Kelly and Ryan in Aug. 2021, the story of how they met back in 2011. “We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana,” Firerose said. “Billy Ray’s been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He’s just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up. The music industry is not easy, but he’s been just a really, really incredible support [sic].” Hannah Montana is the hit Disney TV series that Billy Ray and his daughter, Miley Cyrus, 29, starred in from 2006 until the series finale in 2011.

Although the couple has not yet officially confirmed their engagement, they are clearly very loved up! Firerose and the longtime musician can often be seen on each other’s Instagram either making music together, cuddling, or spending time outdoors. In fact, just two weeks before the autumn engagement ring photo, Billy Ray shared a black-and-white photo of himself with Firerose in the studio. “Amazing day in the studio. Can’t wait to release this new music,” he captioned the post.

Aside from his previous marriage to Tish, he was also once married to a woman named Cindy Smith, from 1986 to 1991. He and Tish welcomed five children together during their marriage: Miley, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 35, and Braison, 28. He is also the father to Christopher Cody, 30, who he welcomed with Kristin Luckey.