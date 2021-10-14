Miley Cyrus’ Siblings: Everything To Know About Her 3 Brothers & 2 Sisters

Miley Cyrus certainly isn’t the only big name in her family! From up-and-coming pop star Noah, to ‘Bachelor’ superfan Brandi, here’s everything to know about her siblings.

Miley Cyrus, 28, may be one of the world’s biggest names in music, but she definitely isn’t the only musically gifted child of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. The Hannah Montana alum burst onto the scene as a fresh faced teen on the Disney Channel, and fans were introduced to her five siblings: Noah, 21, Braison, 27, and her half siblings Trace, 32, Brandi, 34, and Christopher Cody, 29. Read on to learn all about the Nashville native’s three brothers and two sisters.

Brandi Cyrus

Miley’s eldest sibling is her half sister Brandi, who she’s maintained a close relationship with throughout the years. She was born in 1987 and is the daughter of Trish and her ex-husband Baxter Neal Helson. Throughout the years, Brandi has proved she’s a woman of many talents, working as a DJ, TV host, podcaster, and writer. She appeared alongside her mom on Bravo’s Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer, which a reality interior design series. Bachelor Nation fans would also know her from theYour Favorite Thing podcast which she co-hosts with The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams. We love a fellow Bachelor stan! If her resume wasn’t lengthy enough, she also hosts the Sorry We’re Stoned podcast with mom Tish, and runs the fashion lifestyle website Style Native.

Trace Cyrus

If you listened to the radio in 2008, there’s a very high likelihood you’ve heard Trace Cyrus’ voice. Also Miley’s eldest half brother might not seem familiar, you’d probably recall his band Metro Station’s smash hit “Shake It.” He was a vocalist and guitarist for the pop rock band which also featured Mason Musso (the brother of Miley’s Hannah Montana co-star Mitchell Musso), Blake Healy, Anthony Improgo, and Kenny Bozich. Since embarking on a solo career, he has continued releasing music. This year, Trace released a new EP titled Killing the Pain. Although he never appeared on the Disney Channel like his younger sis, Trace did make headlines for his long term relationship with actress Brenda Song. The couple, who were engaged at one time, split in 2012 after seven years together. While Miley and Trace don’t appear together in public too often, he is only seven months older than her and they have reportedly maintained a close relationship through the years.

Christopher Cody Cyrus

Only Miley super fans would know that she actually has another half brother — Christopher Cody, whom Billy Ray shares with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey. The least well known of the Cyrus clan is just seven months older than Miley, and he is almost never spoken about by the family publicly. His dad opened up in an interview with GQ about discovering his ex was pregnant at the same time Tish was pregnant with Miley. “Oh, my gosh, it was a mess, because the truth was I just really knew I loved Tish,” he said.

While Christopher has mostly remained out of the public eye, he revealed in a 2009 interview with Mirror that he felt excluded from his dad’s side of the family and rarely heard from Billy Ray. Christopher has a SoundCloud account, where he is listed as a singer and guitarist for musical groups Slack Tide, SOÜP, and Cyrus & Wingate, however very little is known about his professional endeavors.

Braison Cyrus

Miley’s younger brother Braison is also one of the lesser known Cyrus siblings, however he is also a creative! He starred in the film Heels and has made appearances in some of Miley’s concert films, including Miley Cyrus: Live at the O2 and Miley Cyrus: Bangerz Tour. Over the past few years, Braison has released a few songs like “Glass Between Us,” “I’ll Never Leave You,” “Heart is Gold,” and “Across the Great Plains” regularly delivering live performances at different venues in Nashville. When it comes to his personal life, he wed his longtime girlfriend Stella McBride and they welcomed their first child together in June 2021, a baby boy named Bear Chance Cyrus.

Noah Cyrus

The youngest member of the Cyrus clan, Noah, was born in the year 2000 and is actually one of Miley’s best known siblings. She followed in her big sister’s footsteps and is now an accomplished singer, songwriter, and actress. In her younger years, she was a voice actor on the Disney Channel series The Emperor’s New School and the Hayao Miyazaki film Ponyo. As she entered her latter teenage years, she debuted her first single “Make Me (Cry)” and went on to release three EPs (Good Cry, The End of Everything, and People Don’t Change) and one album (NC-17). While she has collaborated with the likes of Leon Bridges and Labrinth, and has been nominated for a Grammy Award, it hasn’t always been an easy ride for Noah.

“Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister, but I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s**t about due to what people said to me online,” she said during an Instagram Live in May 2020. She revealed the situation became “unbearable,” as she was constantly compared to her big sis. That was something that I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. And it was either that or that I wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, I feel like sometimes I feel like I don’t even breathe right sometimes,” Noah continued.

Nevertheless, she and Miley maintain a very close relationship, and the A-lister revealed how influential Noah has been when she spoke at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “She’s who I want to be when I grow up,” Miley gushed while wearing an “I [heart] Noah” T-shirt. “And that’s saying a lot because she’s a lot younger than me.”