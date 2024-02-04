Miley Cyrus Slays in Nearly Naked Gold Dress at the Grammys

Miley Cyrus knows how to steal the show on a red carpet! The 31-year-old arrived on the Grammys red carpet in a nearly naked gold dress. Her jaw-dropping ensemble was made with gold safety pins. The dress was very reminiscent of her Bangerz era. Miley’s never been afraid to show some skin!

The singer’s hair was all about the volume. Her hair looked very familiar to godmother Dolly Parton’s signature hairstyle over the years. Dolly’s iconic album Jolene was released 50 years ago on February 4, 1974.

Miley will take the stage during the Grammys ceremony to perform her hit song “Flowers.” This will mark her first performance at the Grammys in 5 years. She notably took the stage in 2019 to perform an “In My Blood” duet with Shawn Mendes.

The Hannah Montana alum has been nominated for 6 Grammys this year, including Album of the Year for Endless Summer Vacation, Song of the Year for “Flowers,” and Record of the Year for “Flowers.”

Miley released “Flowers” in January 2023 as the lead single to her eighth studio album. Many listeners believe the song is about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, but she’s never confirmed or denied the theory. When asked about whether or not the song is about her ex, Miley told British Vogue, “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” the singer said with a shrug. “It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

She later opened up about her original version of the song. “I wrote it in a really different way,” Miley said. “The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better,'” She added, “The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.”

The “We Can’t Stop” singer has only been nominated for 2 Grammys before this year, and she hasn’t taken home a win just yet. She earned her first Grammy nomination in 2015 for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Miley’s godmother is pulling for the singer to walk away with her first Grammy. “I’m so happy for her,” Dolly, 78, told PEOPLE. “I just hope she wins as many as she can.”