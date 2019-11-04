See Pics & Video
Miley Cyrus Slow Dances With Shirtless Cody Simpson After Bringing Him To Her Brother’s Wedding

May Cody Simpson have this dance? After attending Braison Cyrus’ wedding as Miley Cyrus’s ‘plus one,’ a shirtless Cody danced close to his bae — and even dipped her like a pro!

There’s nothing like a little Roy Orbison to make you feel like dancing. At least, that was the case in the Instagram clip Miley Cyrus uploaded on Nov. 4. In the short video, a shirtless Cody Simpson, 22, cuts a rug with Miley, 26, as Roy Orbison’s “Blue Bayou” plays. Judging by the black dress Miley is wearing (along with the matching hat), this dance session came shortly after her baby brother, Braison Cyrus, 25, tied the knot with his long-time love, Stella McBride. As to where Cody’s shirt went, that remains a mystery, but judging by the content sigh(?) that Miley lets out when he dips her, she doesn’t mind the fact that he’s half-naked.

“My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin….” Miley captioned an Instagram gallery full of pictures taken from Braison’s big day. In the pics, Miley and Cody wear matching black outfits as they pose with her family. It all seems a very low-key, intimate ceremony, one that left Miley swelling with pride and joy. “I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella.”

Days before Miley shared scenes from her brother’s wedding, the couple shared an Instagram Story featuring some sweet PDA. In addition to the clip, Cody shared a video of Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, 52, smiling and dancing while dancing like a bear. Miley’s younger sister, Noah Cyrus, 19, also shared an Instagram Story of her eating with her and Tish (while Miley was busy cooking up a storm.)

These romantic scenes from the Cyrus household came after Miley and Cody turned heads with their eye-catching Halloween costumes. The couple went as former couple Billy Idol and Perri Lister, the latter being a former dancer who appeared in several of Billy’s music videos, including “White Wedding.” Though this instance saw Miley dressed up as someone else, this relationship with Cody allows her to feel “very liberated and free to be herself,” a source told HollywoodLife. “He definitely encourages her to be real, and she’s loving that.”

Miley is known for being her “own person,” the source says, adding that it’s sometimes “hard to handle when you are dating her or just [being] her friend.” However, while her relationships with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter have come and gone, this love with Cody seems different. “When Miley can be herself, she is at her best, and Cody embraces all her originality.”