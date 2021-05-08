Miley Cyrus Serenades Moms With Cover Of Dolly Parton’s ‘Light Of A Clear Blue Morning’ On ‘SNL’ — Watch

A day ahead of Mother’s Day, Miley Cyrus performed a beautiful cover of a Dolly Parton classic as ‘SNL’ cast members brought their own moms out on stage!

This week’s Saturday Night Live opened a little differently! While the show generally begins with a cold open sketch, Miley Cyrus, 28, took center stage with an absolutely incredible performance paying tribute to moms. The star absolutely slayed as she covered Dolly Parton‘s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” showing off her raw vocal range. “‘Cause I can see the light of a clear blue morning/I can see the light of a brand new day,” she sang. She stunned in a white blouse featuring an embellished bra-like detail, and high waisted black belt. Still rocking her mullet, she accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings, rings and bracelets.

“Happy mother’s day to my godmother Dolly Parton and to my mom Tish,” she said on stage, surrounded by the SNL cast and their moms. As Miley performed, various cast members appeared with their mothers — including Kenan Thompson! “This is my mom, who taught me everything I know — including reaction shots,” he joked as his mom Elizabeth stuck her tongue out. Pete Davidson also brought his mama Amy out, who joked she had been hanging out with Timothée Chalamet until 6 a.m.”

While the musical guest sometimes appears in a sketch, Miley Cyrus, 28, was not keen to participate in one this time. The Hannah Montana alum wanted to let Elon Musk, 49, keep the spotlight for his first-ever hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. “Miley is currently focusing on being just the musical guest. [Show producers] presented her with a few taped segment ideas but as of this moment she hasn’t filmed anything,” a source close to the the Plastic Hearts singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to take away from Elon’s hosting gig [and] she wants to stay in her own lane,” the insider explained, acknowledging the pairs’ new found friendship.

"If anything they also brought up a Mother's Day opener that they are looking to do with the rest of the cast that she might be in on but as of anything else, nothing is at all concrete besides singing," the source noted.

Elon is no stranger to the media or controversy, however, hosting SNL marks his first major foray into the entertainment space. The Tesla CEO has caught some heat on Twitter for past comments on Twitter, including his support for Kanye West after he announced a presidential run in July 2020. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” Kanye tweeted at the time, confirming a run. “You have my full support!” Elon responded back, confusing fans.