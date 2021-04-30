Mother’s Day: 12 Fabulous Gifts That Mom Will Be Sure To Love This Year

Mother’s Day is right around the corner & whether you’re spending the special day with mom or not, we rounded up all of the best gifts that will show her how much you love her!

With Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9, it’s time to get mom a present that will show her how much you care! It’s so important to shower our moms on this special day. Whether you typically cook a nice meal for her, take her out to see live entertainment or whatever your tradition may be, top off her special day with a sentimental gift that she’ll always remember. As always, us at HollywoodLife have done the work for you and we’ve rounded up 10 great gift ideas that your mom will love this year. Check them out below!

1. Wandwoo Intelligent Neck Relax Neck Massager

There’s no denying that being a mother is stressful as heck! Give your mom the gift of relaxation with this neck massager machine from Wandwoo. It works wonders soothing stiff muscles, helping blood circulation and relieving all stiffness and muscle cramps. It also features heat and 6 different massage techniques – it’s literally like having a spa at home! $54, amazon.com

2. Pura Vida “Sunkissed” Bracelet Pack

For all you ocean lovers out there, you must be familiar with Pura Vida’s beachy jewelry collection. This “sunkissed” bracelet pack features 4 hand-made, different bracelets making one adorable stack that’s perfect for summer. Since Mother’s Day is in May and summertime is just around the corner, this is a great gift idea for mom that you both can match with! All of Pura Vida’s bracelets are totally cute, and there are a bunch to choose from. $42, puravidabracelets.com

3. TULA Skincare Anti-Aging Discovery Kit

If your mom is into skincare, then she’s got to try the Anti-Aging discovery kit by Tula. As personal fans of Tula’s skincare line, we can totally vouch that the 6 amazing products in this kit are truly a game-changer! This kit includes Tula’s purifying cleanser, 24-hour day & night moisturizer, deep wrinkle serum, anti-puff eye cream, two instant facial pads and a blue travel pouch that is perfect when you’re on-the-go. Trust us- mom will love this! $68, tula.com

4. Homesick “Thank You, Mom” Personalized Candle

For those of us who live far away from mom, it’s so easy to get homesick and miss her- no matter how old or young you may be. The “Thank You, Mom” candle from Homesick could not be a better idea for Mother’s Day, especially if you aren’t around all the time. This candle has notes of sandalwood, jasmine and lavender which brings a homey nostalgia of flowers on a kitchen table, or slow Sunday morning breakfasts spent at home with mom. Best of all, you can customize this candle with a handwritten note on the packaging to tell mom how much you appreciate her. $26, homesick.com

5. Nutribullet Mini Blender

For all the healthy moms (or those who love to make frozen cocktails), this mini blender by Nutribullet is available now for such a low price! This Amazon Choice blender is super handy to have in the kitchen. Make healthy smoothies, puree fruits and veggies with ease or blend up your favorite margarita in no time with this awesome little gadget. As a personal user of Nutribullet, we can vouch for the fact that it’s a must-have in anyone’s home, so if mom doesn’t have one already we can assure you she’ll love it! $49, amazon.com

6. Williams Sonoma Vodka Lover Cocktail Kit

Speaking of cocktails, this one goes out to all the happy hour-loving moms out there! This very cool “vodka lover” cocktail kit from Williams Sonoma is totally unique. The kit includes an infusion bottle, three flavor blends and a ton of cocktail recipes to try out right at home. Simply add vodka and get adventurous in trying out any of the fun recipes with mom. The flavor blends range from sweet-hibiscus, to citrus, to even a “bloody blend” for the Bloody Mary fans. We can’t think of a more fun way to spend time with mom this Mother’s Day! $75, williams-sonoma.com

7. Philosophy “You’re Amazing” Set

We can never tell our moms how amazing they are too much, and this luxurious body wash and lotion kit from Philosophy is that extra symbol of gratitude that every mother deserves. The “you’re amazing” set includes 2 indulgent products – shampoo and bath & shower gel which provide a lovely scent and ultimate hydration to the hair and skin. Philosophy’s award-winning line of products never disappoint, and mom is bound to feel showered in love with this decadent beauty duo. $29, ecosmetics.com

8. Drybar “Super Smooth All-Stars” Bundle

Spoil mom this Mother’s Day with a little bit of everything from the famous hair care brand, Dry Bar. The “super smooth all-stars” bundle features their signature oval blow-dryer brush, hot toddy heat protecting mist, and the liquid glass smoothing sealant, shampoo, and conditioner. Normally, all of these products would include a high price tag but this kit gives you all of that for just $150! Give mom salon-worthy hair with this extremely luxurious hair care gift set. $150, sephora.com

9. Kalnus 24-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Tools Set

If mom’s a little out of date with her kitchen tools, look no further than this 24-piece stainless steel tool set by Kalnus. Available in black or red, this value set includes a soup ladle, solid spoon, slotted spoon, solid turner, slotted turner, potato pusher, can opener, whisk, grater, spatula, tongs, ice cream scooper, wine opener peeler, measuring cups, and measuring spoons. This high-quality kitchen tool set is heat-resistant, easy to clean, and made to last for many Mother’s Day to last. $22, amazon.com

10. Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireless Portable Photo Printer

To save all the memories with mom forever, we know she’d love this portable photo printer from Kodak. Yes, everything is digital nowadays, but there’s nothing more sentimental than having tangible photos in an album from birthdays, holidays, and special family events over the years. Simply take photos directly from your smartphone and have them instantly printed, wirelessly, and efficiently. Your favorite photos will be printed in seconds in high-quality, detailed portraits. Plus, it has a convenient and innovative all-in-one cartridge to combine paper and color links for easy maintenance. $70, amazon.com

11. The Mom 100 Cookbook

To keep mom inspired in the kitchen, this life-saving cookbook is just what she needs. Whether she needs some breakfast inspo, has a house full of growing kids who she packs daily lunches for or is looking for ways to spice up dinner time, this book has it all. From nutritious pizzas to casseroles and more, mom will definitely be thanking you for giving her motivation to become the next Rachel Ray at home. This book is packed with 100 recipes for mom and the entire family to enjoy! $12, amazon.com

12. West Elm Faux Fur Brushed Tips Throw

Every home needs a good collection of blankets in their living room, and this faux fur throw from West Elm is an ideal Mother’s Day gift. Especially if it’s not something your mom would typically buy for herself, then you have all the more reason to gift this cozy blanket. This long-pile faux fur throw has a subtle color contrast that adds dimension and style and looks stylish thrown over mom’s favorite couch or chair. $60, westelm.com