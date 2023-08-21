Noah Cyrus Seemingly Skips Mother Tish’s Wedding In Support Of Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

There appears to be drama in the Cyrus family. Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus both skipped their mom Tish Cyrus‘ wedding to Dominic Purcell on Saturday, August 19. Noah, 23, posted on her Instagram Stories this past weekend of her and Braison, 29, hanging out in Los Angeles while their mom’s wedding was going on in Malibu. Their sister Miley Cyrus and their half-siblings Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus all attended Tish’s nuptials.

In one of the photos Noah posted, the “Dear August” singer sat next to Braison while wearing a shirt of their dad Billy Ray Cyrus. The siblings also enjoyed a sleepover together in another photo that Noah shared for her followers to see. HollywoodLife has reached out to Noah’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

Fans believe Noah and Braison didn’t go to their mom’s wedding to support their dad Billy Ray, 61. Tish, 56, filed for divorce from Billy Ray in 2022 after 28 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple had previously separated in both 2010 and 2013, but reconciled both times before they finally split for good. Billy Ray has moved on with 34-year-old singer Firerose who he got engaged to in August of 2022. Billy Ray is Noah, Braison, and Miley’s biological father. He was Brandi and Trace’s stepdad when he was married to Tish. He has a sixth child, Christopher Cody, 31, from a previous relationship.

Tish said “I do” to her new husband in front of three out of her five children. Miley, 30, served as the Maid of Honor at her mother’s wedding, while Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, were also in the wedding party, according to images from the Malibu ceremony that were published by Just Jared. The “Party In The USA” singer wore a one shoulder baby blue dress as she watched her mom exchange vows with Dominic, 53.

While Noah and Braison seemingly don’t support their mom’s new marriage, Miley gave her stamp of approval even before the wedding. “Miley is so grateful that she’s found someone she loves with all her heart,” an insider told Us Weekly in May after Tish got engaged. “Dominic makes her mom so happy, and Miley loves seeing her mom smiling and laughing all the time. Miley couldn’t be more excited for them,” the source added.

When Tish and Billy Ray announced their split in April 2022, they promised they’d remain committed to a “shared experience” as co-parents. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” the exes shared in a joint statement issued to PEOPLE. “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents,” they added.