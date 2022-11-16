Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Confirms He’s Engaged To His ‘Soulmate’ Firerose, 34: See Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

Billy Ray Cyrus is getting married again! The country singer, 61, confirmed that he’s engaged to his girlfriend, Australian singer Firerose, 34, on November 16. The couple posed for cute photos where Firerose gleefully showed off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring, as seen HERE. Billy told People that he and Firerose met on the set of Hannah Montana over ten years ago, and they reconnected during the COVID pandemic following Billy’s split from his wife of almost 30 years, Tish Cyrus, 55.

Billy and Firerose confirmed that their engagement happened in August, at Billy’s farm in Tennessee. Billy did not give Firerose a ring when he first asked her to be his wife. “Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you, do you wanna marry me?’ And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you,’ ” Firerose told People. “He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.’ ”

Miley Cyrus‘ dad described Firerose as “a light of positivity” and his “best friend.” He continued, “And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist. Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life.” Billy and Firerose collaborated on the song “New Day” in 2021.

The musician-duo first sparked engagement rumors back in September, after Firerose shared a photo of herself wearing her engagement ring. She captioned the Instagram post, “Taking in the moment…”, and even tagged her handsome beau as the photographer. A month later, Billy posted a photo of Firerose rocking the diamond ring that she showed off as she placed her hand on Billy’s chest in the cute couple snapshot.

Billy’s big announcement comes seven months after his longtime wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce for the third time. Billy and Tish welcomed five children together during their marriage: Miley, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 35, and Braison, 28. He is also the father to Christopher Cody, 30, who he welcomed with Kristin Luckey. Aside from his previous marriage to Tish, he was also once married to a woman named Cindy Smith, from 1986 to 1991.