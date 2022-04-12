Why Tish & Billy Ray Cyrus’s Divorce Is ‘A Relief’ To Miley & Her Siblings

Sources close to the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer and her family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Miley Cyrus and her siblings are very understanding of their parents’ divorce.

With the news that Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus were divorcing, Miley Cyrus and her siblings have been super supportive of their mom and dad doing what’s best for them. Sources close to Miley and the rest of the Cyrus family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tish and Billy’s kids were “expecting” the couple to split for more than a year, and they’re not surprised.

A source close to the Plastic Hearts singer admitted that the couple’s main reason for staying together for many years was for their kids, but as Miley, 29, and her siblings (including Noah, 22, Braison, 27, Trace, 33, and Brandi, 34) are all grown up, they fell it’s time to move on. “Miley and her siblings have been expecting this for over a year now, as their parents have not been living together for several years and they have not been happy together for as long as anyone can remember. This is a relief to everyone, Miley included. When Miley shot to fame, Tish and Billy’s marriage was always more of a business relationship than an actual marriage. The romance and passion were gone long ago, and they seemingly stayed together for the sake of their children. But they do not need to raise any of them anymore,” they said.

Other than relief, the source also explained that Miley is understanding, after her experience with marriage to Liam Hemsworth. “Miley, more than any of her siblings, knows what it is like to be stuck in a marriage where neither of you is happy. She knows what it is like to love someone with all your heart, but no longer be in love with them,” they said.

Despite Miley and Billy having had some “rocky” times in their past, the source explained that the singer just “wants the best” for both of her parents. “Miley has a great relationship with both of her parents, now,” they said. “In terms of a reaction to this, or being surprised, no one is because this has been a long time coming and they all just want it to be over so that both can move on with their lives.”

Another source close to the family admitted Billy Ray and Tish spent some time at “a major relationship crossroads,” and they’ll still be there for the family. “They respect each other and will still be around each other when it comes to supporting their kids but it’s time to move on and see if they both can find romance with another. The entire family has known that this was going to be the end-all with them as enough time has passed and they both have grown apart from each other,” they said.

With the announcement of their divorce, Billy Ray and Tish issued a joint statement to People. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” they said. “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents.”