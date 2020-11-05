Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She ‘Didn’t Spend Too Much Time’ Crying Over Liam Hemsworth Divorce — Watch

Miley Cyrus doesn’t find tears very therapeutic when dealing with breakups. “I’ve gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years: I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma super close with, I lost,” Miley said during an appearance on the Scandinavian talk show Skavlan on Nov. 5. Despite the Woolsey fire in 2018, her split with Liam Hemsworth in 2019 and the passing of her grandmother Loretta “Mammie” Finley in 2020, Miley hasn’t relied on crying to process these losses over the past three years.

“In a way, I didn’t spend too much time crying over it and it wasn’t because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something but it was just because I wasn’t going to change it,” Miley admitted on the talk show. The pop star added, “I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you’re trapped.”

Instead of tears, Miley heals “through movement,” she revealed. “I heal through traveling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life,” the “Midnight Sky” singer explained. Miley welcomed new love into her life following the end of her eight-month marriage with Liam, which she announced in Aug. 2019. First, there was her brief romance with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, 32, in the fall of 2019, followed by her relationship with singer Cody Simpson, 23, between Oct. 2019-Aug. 2020.