Miley Cyrus Appears To Shade Ex Liam Hemsworth In Line About ‘Faking It’ On Song ‘Win Some, Lose Some’

Miley Cyrus reportedly sings that she ‘can’t pretend anymore’ in ‘Win Some, Lose Some’, a shocking new song that seems to be about issues she had with Liam Hemsworth.

It looks like Miley Cyrus, 27, isn’t holding anything back any personal details about her marriage with ex Liam Hemsworth, 30, in at least one of the songs that may appear on her upcoming seventh album, She Is Miley Cyrus! The singer seems to open up about the demise of their romance when she talks about “faking” things in the bedroom on the track “Win Some, Lose Some”, according to The Sun. It’s reportedly one of the “handful of tracks” she’s recorded for the new release.

In the first lines of the tell-all song, Miley sings, “Last night was the nail in the coffin, Lord knows we were already dead. Look back and the memory’s haunted, can’t believe we did it again, yeah. Can’t count all the times that I faked it, thank God for the thoughts in my head”, the outlet reports.

The lines are then reportedly followed up with a sad chorus that includes, “You know me the best, but you hurt me the worst, my darling. I can’t pretend any more.”

The outspoken star also seems to sing about Liam in the line, “Maybe getting married just to cause a distraction” in “WTF DO I Know”, one of the album’s other new songs, according to the outlet. It supposedly continues with lines about her not willing to give an apology. “You wanted an apology? Not from me. I had to leave you in your own misery. So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? And I don’t even miss you. Thought that it’d be you until I die, but I let go,” she reportedly rants.

Although the outlet’s source says both of the shocking personal songs have already been recorded, it’s unclear whether or not Miley will decide to include them on the final version of She Is Miley Cyrus. It’s also unclear whether she’ll have songs about her other relationships with Kaitlynn Carter, 32, and Cody Simpson, 23, both of whom she dated after her split from Liam.

Miley and Liam first started dating in 2009 after meeting during the filming of the moive, The Last Song. They had an on and off romance up until Dec. 2018, when they were married in a very private ceremony. Although their fans had hope for their long-term love, by Aug. 2019, the former lovebirds called it quits and Miley was photographed hanging out with Kaitlynn.