Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo

Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).

The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year. I was mentally destroyed & it really affected my physical health. The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*ck motivation. Stay dedicated! pic.twitter.com/lQ9fB92CNd — Trace Cyrus (@TraceCyrus) August 17, 2022

“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” Trace captioned the stunning snaps. “I was mentally destroyed & it really affected my physical health. The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F–k motivation. Stay dedicated!”

Trace has been documenting his path to a better self on Instagram. In July, he wrote alongside another shirtless selfie, “Going to hangout with Noah this week and get back in my workout routine! Fasted yesterday and today and lost 7 pounds – needed to give my body a break from eating so much the past few months. Feeling great!” A week before, he warned fans to be wary on the weekend, writing, “Don’t let it distract you from your goals. Choose wisely the people you spend your time with. It’s better to be alone than surround yourself with the energy of others who don’t have the same ambition and drive as you.”

To really drive home the point of his dedication, Trace also took to his IG in June to share a selfie of himself flexing his muscles alongside the caption, “I’ve been going crazy in the gym lately. 2 workouts a day 6 days a week no matter what. I feel amazing! I truly don’t understand how so many people don’t make their health a priority.”

The artist has had his fair share of personal turmoil, as he dealt with a difficult breakup recently. At the end of 2018, he proposed to his rock star girlfriend Taylor Sanders. By 2020, the couple had privately called off the wedding and also the relationship. In an IG post at the time, Trace said he was “extremely thankful” for his family’s support. He also have his pop star sis a nod by adding, “Thank u @mileycyrus for always being there for me. Love you sooo much sissy!”