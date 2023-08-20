Miley Cyrus Is Mom Tish’s Maid Of Honor In One Shoulder Blue Dress For Wedding: Photos

Tish Cyrus is once again a happily married woman, and among the loved ones present as she tied the knot with Dominic Purcell was her megastar daughter, Miley Cyrus. The Disney alum served as Maid Of Honor at the Malibu ceremony on Saturday, August 19 in a long, one shoulder baby blue dress in the images published by Just Jared. She held onto a bouquet made of white roses and baby breath as she stood alongside her mom and siblings Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, who were also part of the wedding party per ceremony images.

Tish, 56, first announced her engagement to the Australian actor, 53, with a gorgeous shot of her diamond sparkler in April of 2023. Alongside a photo of the massive emerald cut diamond on April 29, she wrote, “A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell.” Just days later, on May 2, Tish and Miley were seen stepping out in West Hollywood for a mother-daughter lunch date. They appeared to be deep in conversation, as big changes for the family loomed ahead.

But according to a source for Us Weekly, the “Flowers” singer was happy for her mom from the start. “Miley is so grateful that she’s found someone she loves with all her heart,” the insider told the outlet for a May 2 report. “Dominic makes her mom so happy, and Miley loves seeing her mom smiling and laughing all the time. Miley couldn’t be more excited for them.”

Tish and Miley’s dad, country star Billy Ray Cyrus were married for nearly three decades before she filed for divorce in Tennessee in 2022, citing the usual “irreconcilable differences.” The couple had previously separated in both 2010 and 2013, but reconciled both times before they finally split for good. Along with Miley, the former power couple shares sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 28, and daughters Brandi, 35, and Noah, 23.

Billy, 61, has also moved all the way on, becoming engaged to 34-year-old singer Firerose in November of 2022. In a controversial twist, he admitted he met her on the set of Hannah Montana over a decade ago, and came together during the pandemic, following his split from Tish.

But the couple, even after their split, remained committed to a “shared experience” as co-parents. In a joint statement issued to PEOPLE, they wrote, “It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”